City's holiday season ushered in by thousands

In 2020, the Winston-Salem Jaycees staged a drive-thru holiday parade in which spectators in vehicles traveled by more than 40 participants in that event.

That parade was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic as well. The parade’s participants stayed in one place as the spectators drove along the parade route.

On Saturday, many parents brought their children to watch the parade. Local high school bands played Christmas music as they marched on Fourth and Liberty streets.

Many parade participants wore flashing Christmas lights on their shirts and sweatshirts. In addition, some band musicians displayed Christmas lights on their instruments.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Derrick Fair of Winston-Salem said he attended the parade because he wanted to get outdoors.

“Nobody has been outside because of this COVID thing,” Fair said.

John Norman of Winston-Salem said he brought his two daughters, ages 1 and 4, to the parade and Christmas tree lighting because “they had never seen (either) before.”

“My family just wanted to come,” Norman said as he stood in Corpening Plaza.