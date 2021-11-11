Citywide mask mandate could end next week. Here's how.

“It is my intention to remove it as soon as possible based on conditions agreed upon by the medical and health community,” Joines said on Oct. 29.

Ohl, however, said he still encourages mask-wearing, "particularly when going into places where there are a lot of people and is crowded, or if you are immunocompromised or a lot if underlying health conditions."

In terms of K-12 schools, Ohl said "it makes sense to remain masked (indoors) through the end of the year, and then we'll figure out what to do with the spring semester over the holidays."

Ohl said his advice is based in part on a communitywide wave of influenza, particularly in school-aged children, as well as an outbreak at Wake Forest University.

"Masks protect against those, too," Ohl said. "Influenza can be just as disruptive to a school, workplace or hospital as COVID, but not as dangerous or with the morbidity."

Kids' vaccines

Fewer than 3% of North Carolinians ages 5 to 11 have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Wednesday, state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Wednesday.

