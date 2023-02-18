After a while, those rectangular Adopt-a-Street signs, scattered as they are around Winston-Salem roadsides, tend to become part of the landscape.

Their design, set against a silhouette of the city skyline, intentionally incorporates street signs and their green, white and black color scheme looks as if it were meant to blend into the natural surroundings. Stand out without sticking out.

Often Adopt-a-Street signs are affixed to utility poles or set in the ground near other ubiquitous signage — Speed limit, yield, pedestrian crossing — that most of us barely notice.

And when was the last time anyone noticed the names of individual sponsors? Other than members of civic minded service organizations willing to spend Saturday mornings bagging trash?

But one such sponsor tag line, on an Adopt-a-Street sign in the 1400 block of North Liberty Street is worth a second (or third) look: The Triad NC Socialist Rifle Association.

You don’t see that everyday.

Politics not considered

The 1400 block, in case you missed it, is home to three dilapidated buildings that City Council voted 7-1 to demolish.

At one time, the block housed thriving businesses owned by Black entrepreneurs. Now, though, they’re hazardous with collapsing roofs and sagging floors and load-bearing walls inside.

“There have been folks illegally in the building doing drugs and other things,” Chris Murphy, the city’s planning director, told council.

Commerce across the street centers around a couple convenience stores where, if we’re honest, prominent signs prohibiting loitering, drinking in public and drug use are mostly ignored.

City efforts, including the construction of the nearby Liberty Street Urban Farmer's Market, have helped some but not with any longstanding effect.

To put it bluntly, the 1400 block of North Liberty can use all the help — and attention — it can get.

So any organization willing to invest time and energy into “adopting” that particular stretch of road ought to be applauded for the effort.

Even if its name — The Triad NC Socialist Rifle Association — sounds a little odd.

Gun-loving socialist, on its face, looks as if it belongs with such classic oxymorons as jumbo shrimp, old news and working vacation.

Still, it must be a joke. Somebody with a keen sense of humor pulling a fast one on the good folks at Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful who operate the clean street program.

“Uh, no. They’re an active group,” said George Stilphen, the coordinator of Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful.

Stilphen, in charge of screening — and approving — applications isn’t in the business of turning away willing volunteers.

Ordinarily, the list of organizations wishing to adopt streets in the city includes sororities (AKA), churches (Solid Rock Baptist), community groups (Cub Scout troops) and energetic individuals.

Personal feelings, political leanings, unintentional biases or even unusual sounding names do not factor into the application process.

“Well, we wouldn’t approve an application from the Klu Klux Klan,” Stilphen said.

'Social welfare organization'

When the application came in, Stilphen did what he always does. He gave it a quick once-over and learned that the Socialist Rifle Association is indeed a federally recognized nonprofit organization active across the country.

So he approved it.

“Other than that, I know about as much about them as you do,” he said of the Socialist Rifle Association.

Which, at this point, isn’t much.

The group’s leaders don’t use their legal names on their promotional material or contact information. They opt instead for first names or nicknames - Killashandra, for example, is listed as the national president of the group, which was founded in 2017 in Wichita, Kan.

And so far, at least, they’re not big on checking or returning messages.

“In this roll (sic) they build relationship between the SRA and community partners as well as facilitate media messaging,” reads a post by Lucas, the organization’s communications director.

The Socialist Rifle Association, per its promotional material, proclaims itself a “social welfare organization dedicated to educating on and advocating for all aspects of self and community defense” and indicates that such activities as community gardening and beautification are encouraged.

To co-opt a phrase, the SRA is “hard 2A” — staunchly in favor of the Second Amendment.

“We recognize all aspects of self and community defense to include topics such as firearms, disaster relief, medicine, logistics, agriculture, general survival skills, and other pursuits necessary to unify and strengthen communities against the hardships of life under capitalism. We seek, advocate for, and advance an inclusive, safe and healthy firearms culture in America to combat the toxic, right-wing and exclusionary firearm culture in place today.”

OK, then.

On the upside, the Socialist Rifle Association has never been accused of, say, fomenting an insurrection, trying to overturn an election or attempting to kidnap the governor of a large Midwestern state.

So there’s that.

On the local level, ever since the Triad chapter of the Social Rifle Association adopted a rough stretch of North Liberty Street, the SRA has to date fulfilled its end of the deal.

“I don’t know much about them,” Stilphen said. “They’re out three or four times a year. They do a good job.”