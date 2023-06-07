Legislation permitting civilian investigators to handle minor traffic accidents was advanced Wednesday to the N.C. Senate floor.

The latest version of House Bill 140 was broadened Tuesday to provide statewide coverage and remove a three-year pilot program condition that was a part of securing a 113-4 House vote on May 3.

The bill would go into effect when signed into law.

Before the Senate State and Local Government amended HB347, the pilot applied to just Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Burlington and Greenville.

It is the first time the Senate has advanced civilian traffic investigators legislation. A similar bill in 2021 cleared the House, but was not taken up by a Senate committee.

“We tried this bill a couple of years ago and more communities have seen the need” for civilian traffic investigators, Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Guilford, said Tuesday.

Greensboro police chief John Thompson told the State and Local Government committee that the department is “struggling to fill 130 vacancies ... so this kind of legislation will allow us to utilize other resources so that we can potentially provide a better service to our citizens.”

Background

The focus of HB140 is allowing municipalities to hire and utilize those investigators to address accidents involving only property damage, including authority to have a vehicle towed or removed from the accident site if it is obstructing a public street or highway.

According to HB140, a report completed by a civilian traffic investigator “shall be treated the same as if it were completed by a law enforcement officer.”

However, only law enforcement would be able to investigate a crash involving alcohol, personal injury or a fatality.

Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, and a co-primary sponsor, said HB140 allows sheriff offices to utilize the investigators as well.

Faircloth said that ideally retired law-enforcement officers would be among those recruited to serve as civilian investigators.

Civilian investigators would not be allowed to write citations in HB140.

Faircloth said that civilian investigators would be able to call in law enforcement — either in person or by video conference — if a citation is warranted.

Civilian traffic investigators would be issued credentials, but no badges or weapons, by the city. They would wear a uniform color “substantially different in color and style” from a local police officer.

The civilian traffic investigator would be required to produce those credentials when requested by a member of the public involved in or a witness to a crash.

Their vehicle “may have emergency equipment and lights installed, but shall not use blue lights in any manner or form. Red and amber lights are permissible.”

According to state statute 20-166.1, if a motor vehicle accident happens in a city or town, drivers are required to call the local police department. If the accident occurs outside a city or town, drivers must call the N.C. Highway Patrol or the county sheriff’s office.

The latest version requires the N.C. Justice Academy develop a uniform statewide training program for civilian traffic investigators.