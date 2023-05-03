Winston-Salem and Greensboro would be two of four North Carolina municipalities participating in a three-year pilot program allowing civilian investigators to handle minor traffic accidents.

The latest version of House Bill 140, titled "Civilian Traffic Investigations/Pilot," was approved by a 113-4 vote during Wednesday's House session after being dormant since March 1.

The other cities are Burlington and Greenville. If signed into law, the pilot would begin July 1.

This week is known as crossover week at the legislature. Bills have to clear one chamber and be sent to the other by Thursday in order to be eligible for approval by the other chamber the rest of the session.

HB140 has primary sponsors that include Reps. John Faircloth and Jon Hardister, both R-Guilford, and Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth.

The legislation has taken a full-circle like pathway to the House floor.

HB140 was filed as a local bill requested by the Greensboro Police Department.

It was amended to become a public bill with statewide effect in the Judiciary 2 committee on March 1. A public bill is subject to a governor’s veto.

Lambeth said Wednesday the bill was narrowed to the four cities "since there was some opposition" to the statewide implications.

"Winston-Salem city officials support (HB140) and wanted to be included," Lambeth said.

"I believe it helps them deal with the severe (labor) shortage that the city has to deal with every day. We worked to determine the best way to help these cities that were included in our modified bill."

The cities would be authorized to create a civic traffic investigator program through July 2026, Hardister said.

In February 2026, the cities would be required to report the status of their program to a joint legislative oversight committee.

The report would include: the number of crash investigations performed by civilian traffic investigators; the number of traffic incidents that a sworn law enforcement officer responded to after being first handed by a civilian traffic investigator; the cost per city of the pilot program; and data on how many hours were saved by the use of civilian traffic investigators instead of sworn law enforcement personnel.

"The legislature could then decide whether or not they want to make the program permanent and possibly extend it statewide," Hardister said.

Core purpose

The focus of HB140 is allowing municipalities to hire and utilize those investigators to address accidents involving only property damage, including authority to have a vehicle towed or removed from the accident site if it is obstructing a public street or highway.

Faircloth said that includes allowing sheriff offices to utilize the investigators as well.

Civilian investigators would not be allowed to write citations in HB140.

Faircloth said that civilian investigators would be able to call in law enforcement — either in person or by video conference — if a citation is warranted.

House Bill 303, filed during the 2021 session, allowed for citation writing. That authority appeared to be the primary reason the legislation was shelved in the Senate after passing the House in April 2021.

Faircloth said that ideally retired law-enforcement officers would be among those recruited to serve as civilian investigators.

Rep. Deb Butler, D-New Hanover, said that since the Wilmington Police Department began using civilian investigators in 2008, it has utilized retired law enforcement officers. Wilmington’s two investigators had averaged handling more than 1,000 accidents every year.

“The use of civilian investigators has allowed police to be where they are needed, and our police chief thoroughly endorses it,” Butler said.

Representatives from the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police told the Judiciary 2 committee that its membership is in favor of HB140.

Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, filed a similar bill during the 2022 session that would have allowed just Winston-Salem to hire those investigators. That bill was not heard in committee.

“The civilian traffic investigators bill was included in the City Council’s 2023 legislative priorities package, which was approved by council on Nov. 14,” Winston-Salem city attorney Angela Carmon said in March.

Main HB140 details

According to HB140, a report completed by a civilian traffic investigator “shall be treated the same as if it were completed by a law enforcement officer.”

However, only law enforcement would be able to investigate a crash involving alcohol, personal injury or a fatality.

Civilian traffic investigators would be issued credentials, but no badges or weapons, by the city. They would wear a uniform color “substantially different in color and style” from a local police officer.

The civilian traffic investigator would be required to produce those credentials when requested by a member of the public involved in or a witness to a crash.

Their vehicle “may have emergency equipment and lights installed, but shall not use blue lights in any manner or form. Red and amber lights are permissible.”

According to state statute 20-166.1, if a motor vehicle accident happens in a city or town, drivers are required to call the local police department. If the accident occurs outside a city or town, drivers must call the N.C. Highway Patrol or the county sheriff’s office.

The latest version added that the N.C. Justice Academy would develop a uniform statewide training program for civilian traffic investigators.