Civitan Park gains $500,000 in federal grant funding
Civitan Park gains $500,000 in federal grant funding

The Civitan Fitness Park in Kernersville has been awarded $500,000 in federal grant funding toward an upgrade project, the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday.

The division said that 11 of 12 nominated local community projects in North Carolina received grant funding from the National Park Service's Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Civitan was among three community projects that received the largest amount provided.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a federal matching-grant program aimed at improving and developing outdoor recreation opportunities.

The state match came from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant, the National Fitness Campaign grant for the fitness court, and several donations and sponsorships, said Ernie Pages, Kernersville's Parks and Recreation Department director.

"The project will provide new and expanded tennis courts, dedicated pickleball courts, a renovated outdoor basketball court, new picnic shelters, a NFL/Ultimate Ninja Warrior-style challenge course, and a fitness court," Pages said.

The other approved Triad project lists $150,000 being provided to Liberty for a renovation project involving Freedom Park. 

North Carolina’s allocation of those federal funds for 2020 and 2021 are $5.3 million and $7.1 million respectively, which will be shared by state parks and local governments across the state.

The program is administered by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

