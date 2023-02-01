Classes canceled at Ledford Middle School after body found on campus

Classes at Ledford Middle School in Wallburg were canceled Wednesday after a body was found on the school's campus, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

The body was found about 6 a.m. by deputies who responded to a report of an unconscious person.

The cause of the person's death is unknown, the sheriff's office said, calling the incident an "isolated and random incident."

"There is no threat to the public as a result of this matter," the sheriff's office said, adding there is no threat to the public and authorities are not looking for any suspects.

