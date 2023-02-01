 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Classes canceled at Ledford Middle School after body found on campus

  • 0

Classes at Ledford Middle School in Wallburg were canceled Wednesday after a body was found on the school's campus, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. 

The body was found about 6 a.m. by deputies who responded to a report of an unconscious person. 

The cause of the person's death is unknown, the sheriff's office said, calling the incident an "isolated and random incident."

"There is no threat to the public as a result of this matter," the sheriff's office said, adding there is no threat to the public and authorities are not looking for any suspects.

Story will be updated...

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

British photographer captures lion cubs leaping across Kenyan river

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert