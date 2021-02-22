Classrooms now open in Winston-Salem/Forsyth to any public school student who wants to learn in person

Thousands of students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are still learning online, but as of Monday, every student has the choice of learning in a classroom.

On Monday, the school district opened its doors to 10-12th graders for the first time since last March, when Gov. Roy Cooper ordered public schools statewide to close in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Local students started returning in early October, part of the school district's slow and deliberate plan to get students back in school. Students in 10-12th grades were the last wave to return, joining freshmen who came back on Feb. 1.

Principal Carol Montague-Davis of Carver High School said she could have never imagined that it would take nearly a year for these kids to return to the school.

"I was hoping we'd be home a week," Montague-Davis said, standing in the foyer of the high school. "It was like, 'Wow, we've got to get our kids back.' And it just got longer and longer, and there was a level of anxiety with our parents, our students and our teachers. I never thought we'd be out almost a year, so we know there's a lot of lost learning and we've created plans to address that."