Cleanup underway in storm aftermath

The sounds of chainsaws and leaf blowers were heard across the area Saturday as crews and residents cleaned up the debris left in the wake of the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

By mid afternoon Saturday, Duke Energy reported less than 7,500 outages in Forsyth County. The areas with the most customers without power were the west and northwest parts of the Winston-Salem.

Friday, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency for the city, making it eligible for reimbursement for certain expenses related to storm cleanup.

A spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department said that it was relatively quiet,

“There were power outages, trees down and a few accidents, but nothing major,” he said.

Stoplights at the intersection of Robinhood and Peace Haven roads were out late Saturday morning. At the intersection of Stratford, Country Club roads, First and Miller streets Winston-Salem police officers were directing traffic because the stoplights were not working.

Crews from the City of Winston-Salem had to remove tree limbs that had become entangled and broken a stoplight at the intersection of Cloverdale Avenue and First Street.

Aaron Swiggett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh, said that Forsyth County got about one and a half to two and a half inches of rain. Locally, some areas saw up to three inches.

“The maximum wind gust was recorded at Smith Reynolds Airport. It was 47 mph,” he said.

August Vernon, the director of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Office of Emergency Management, said that early Saturday there were about 17,000 people without power in the county.

He said that there were several reports of trees on houses. There was no damage reported to roads or infrastructure. Roads and highways remained open and passable.

“This was a 24-hour storm,” Vernon said. “One example I have heard was, ‘This was like a severe thunderstorm that went on for hours and hours.’ That was a good analogy.”

Across North Carolina about 210,000 customers were without power, according to a press release from Gov. Roy Cooper.

The press release reported that there were four fatalities in North Carolina associated with the storm. Three of the people killed were involved in vehicle accidents. The fourth, a 65-year-old Johnston County man, died and his wife was hospitalized from carbon monoxide poisoning when they put a running generator in an enclosed garage.

The forecast for Sunday from the National Weather Service is for cloudy conditions and rain beginning around 2 p.m. The high will be 61 degrees and winds will be out of the northwest then north at 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday night will be cloudy and rain is likely before 8 p.m. Winds out of the north at 10 to 13 mph and gusts up to 22 mph. The low will be 51 degrees

Monday’s forecast is partly sunny with a high of 64 degrees.