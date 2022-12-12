 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clemmons man arrested, charged with murder

Forsyth County deputies arrested a 26-year-old Clemmons man and charged him with the murder of Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown on Dec. 1.

Shawn Aaron Vargas Jr. was taken into custody by the department’s SWAT Special Weapons and Tactics Team unit on Sunday morning.

On Dec. 1, deputies responded to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza Drive, off Peters Creek Parkway, at about 6:30 p.m. and found Money-Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Money-Brown died at the scene.

Vargas appeared before a magistrate and is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. His next court date is Monday, according to sheriff's office information.

- Melissa Hall

Vargas, Shawn Aaron Jr

121222-wsj-nws-murder Shawn Aaron Vargas Jr. Shawn Aaron Vargas Jr. was charged with murder Dec. 11 in the chooting death of Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown on Dec. 1, 2022 on Hartman Plaza Drive.
