A Clemmons man was hospitalized after a shooting on Saturday, Winston-Salem Police said.
Police responded to a shooting call just after 12:30 p.m. at the 300 block of Motor Road. However, the victim, Alejandro Rivas, 30, had gone to the urgent care located at North Point Boulevard and University Parkway, police said.
He was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Rivas was then transported to a local hospital for further treatment of his wounds, which are non-life threatening.
Preliminary investigation showed the suspect approached the victim and got in a verbal altercation and brandished a pistol, police said. The suspect fired the weapon several times at the victim, striking him at least once. The suspect was then seen driving away in a white four door Nissan with unknown Texas registration plates.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800; En Español (336) 728-3904. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.