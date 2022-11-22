 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clemmons man shoots himself in the foot.

A man shot himself in the foot accidentally on Monday while he was riding in a car, Winston-Salem police said.

The man was identified as Cresean Bernard Barr, who is 21 years old.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police said, they received a report from Forsyth Medical Center that a man had arrived with a gunshot wound to his foot. Police said the car Barr was riding in when he shot himself was traveling on Sprague Street when the shooting occurred.

Barr was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No charges will be filed, police said.

