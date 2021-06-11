Clemmons man wins $1 million on scratch-off bought at Carlton's.

The Carlton's convenience stores' lottery magic has worked again, this time for a Clemmons resident who won the top prize for the $1 million Platinum 7s scratch-off game.

Charles Trottier bought his winning $10 ticket from Carlton’s Tanglewood store at 4060 Clemmons Road.

The N.C. Education Lottery said Friday that Trottier claimed his prize at its Raleigh headquarters.

Trottier had the choice of taking the $1 million prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,503 after federal and state taxes were withheld.

The Platinum 7s game debuted in May with five top prizes, two of which have yet to be won.

Trottier's winning scratch-off card is the latest for Carlton's.

In June 2015, Patricia Everhart of Lexington paid $10 for a Millionaire 7’s instant scratch-off ticket at Carlton's store at 4440 Hampton Road in Clemmons that won her a $1 million prize.

Carlton's also has had a $4 million lottery winner as a customer.