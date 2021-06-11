 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clemmons man wins $1 million on scratch-off bought at Carlton's.
0 Comments
breaking top story

Clemmons man wins $1 million on scratch-off bought at Carlton's.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carlton's Tanglewood

Megan Messick helps customer Romero Fair with a scratch-off ticket redemption at Carlton's Tanglewood convenience store earlier this year. A man bought a $10 scratch-off there recently and won $1 million. 

 Walt Unks, Journal

The Carlton's convenience stores' lottery magic has worked again, this time for a Clemmons resident who won the top prize for the $1 million Platinum 7s scratch-off game.

Charles Trottier bought his winning $10 ticket from Carlton’s Tanglewood store at 4060 Clemmons Road.

The N.C. Education Lottery said Friday that Trottier claimed his prize at its Raleigh headquarters.

Trottier had the choice of taking the $1 million prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,503 after federal and state taxes were withheld.

The Platinum 7s game debuted in May with five top prizes, two of which have yet to be won.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Trottier's winning scratch-off card is the latest for Carlton's.

In June 2015, Patricia Everhart of Lexington paid $10 for a Millionaire 7’s instant scratch-off ticket at Carlton's store at 4440 Hampton Road in Clemmons that won her a $1 million prize.

Carlton's also has had a $4 million lottery winner as a customer.

Those million-dollar-plus winnings, along with other lottery successes, have made Carlton's a popular destination for playing the lottery.

In 2020, Carlton's was second-leading lottery retailer in North Carolina with about $3.8 million in net sales.

Megan Messick, manager of the store, said Friday that the store was slammed with customers as word has gotten out about Trottier's winning scratch-off ticket.

"Success tends to beget success, but our odds of having big winners are always good considering how high our selling volume is," Messick said.

"We tend to have people come in from Virginia, South Carolina, Raleigh, Fayetteville, some as a destination and some hear about us word-of-mouth and decide to stop off the interstate on the way to wherever they are going."

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch activists sketch G7 leaders' faces on sand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money
Politics

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money

Arnita Miles, community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, accused Tonya McDaniel, a Forsyth County commissioner, of misappropriating about $47,000 in grant money meant for the Winston-Salem NAACP and pocketing it into a personal bank account. No criminal charges have been filed. Blueprint NC, a nonprofit, said it gave the grant money based on an application made on behalf of the local NAACP, but the past president of the chapter said he was never aware that a grant request had been made and he never saw any of that money come through the Winston-Salem NAACP.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News