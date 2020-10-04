Clemmons sued again by developer who alleges housing discrimination

CLEMMONS — The village of Clemmons is being sued again by one of the same developers it settled with last year over a housing discrimination claim. The developer said in the latest lawsuit that village officials used hyper-technical reasons to deny the same kind of affordable housing development that the village got sued over several years ago.
The lawsuit said that village officials claimed they denied the development because it didn't comply with the village's comprehensive plan but the real reason was that it would be low-income housing that would attract predominantly black and Hispanic tenants in a suburb of Winston-Salem that is 82 percent white.
Allegro Investment Properties had requested to rezone 8 acres at 3462 Clemmons Road, near Kinnamon Village off U.S. 158, so it could build a 78-unit apartment complex called The Village at Kinnamon. According to the lawsuit, the development is virtually the same one Allegro and Sylvan Road Partners proposed in 2015 on the exact same property. And both times, the Village of Clemmons Council denied the request. This time, the council voted 4-1 on June 8 to deny Allegro's request.
In an agreement signed in January 2019, the village of Clemmons settled a discrimination complaint filed by Allegro and Sylvan. The N.C. Human Relations Commission investigated the complaint and concluded the council's decision "was a pretext for unlawful discrimination." The conclusion was partially based on comments made by members of the council and private citizens that dealt with concerns about crime and income levels. The village paid $150,000 to Legal Aid of North Carolina, and members of the council agreed to attend training sponsored by the state Human Relations Commission for the next three years.
Allegro Investment Properties filed a lawsuit Aug. 6 in Forsyth Superior Court, claiming that despite that $150,000 settlement, the village engaged in housing discrimination again.
Mayor John Wait said Tuesday that he has read the latest complaint but could not comment on pending litigation. During the June 8 meeting, he accused Allegro of bullying tactics to get the village to approve the development. According to minutes from the meeting, Wait said he had received a demand letter from the developer's attorney.
"And the letter was very clear," Wait said, according to the minutes. "It said you either need to approve this or you're going to get sued."
Wait denied allegations that the council was basing any decision on race.
"This is purely a land-use decision, and when you look at the Community Compass with the land-use plan, it's not just specifically this lot, it's the whole U.S. 158 corridor as laid out in the Comprehensive Plan that does not allow for this development," Wait said.
The lawsuit said that's not true. It alleges that the council's denial "was motivated by numerous citizens' written and public hearing comments that referred to potential crime, drugs, decline in property values, 'those people,' and other alleged problems that suggested the Village should deny the rezoning because of the race and nationality of the anticipated tenants."
In a statement, John Vermitsky, one of the attorneys for Allegro, said, "We are amazed that the Village would continue such blatant discrimination so soon after being sanctioned for the exact same behavior. Every person deserves a place to live where they work regardless of their race, sex or individual situation in life. We will not allow this to continue in Clemmons."
According to the lawsuit, Allegro said the zoning request either met or exceeded the zoning ordinance requirements. The proposed development also allowed for a buffer of trees that would shield the view of the apartments from Clemmons Road. The building heights would appear lower than adjoining properties because of the topography, the lawsuit said.
The development, the lawsuit alleges, was inconsistent with the comprehensive plan in only two ways — the number of stories for the buildings would be three instead of two and that this was residential when the plan suggests "village-scale office and retail use."
Allegro alleges in the lawsuit that the proposed development largely complied with the comprehensive plan and that the village has approved other developments that weren't consistent at all with the comprehensive plan, including a Walmart. The lawsuit said at the next council meeting after the one on June 8, the council approved a self-storage facility.
The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the denial of the rezoning request was illegal and order that the Village of Clemmons Council approve the rezoning request at its next meeting. The lawsuit also asks that a judge enter an order requiring the village to comply with the Fair Housing Act.
