Clemmons sued again by developer who alleges housing discrimination

In a statement, John Vermitsky, one of the attorneys for Allegro, said, "We are amazed that the Village would continue such blatant discrimination so soon after being sanctioned for the exact same behavior. Every person deserves a place to live where they work regardless of their race, sex or individual situation in life. We will not allow this to continue in Clemmons."

According to the lawsuit, Allegro said the zoning request either met or exceeded the zoning ordinance requirements. The proposed development also allowed for a buffer of trees that would shield the view of the apartments from Clemmons Road. The building heights would appear lower than adjoining properties because of the topography, the lawsuit said.

The development, the lawsuit alleges, was inconsistent with the comprehensive plan in only two ways — the number of stories for the buildings would be three instead of two and that this was residential when the plan suggests "village-scale office and retail use."

Allegro alleges in the lawsuit that the proposed development largely complied with the comprehensive plan and that the village has approved other developments that weren't consistent at all with the comprehensive plan, including a Walmart. The lawsuit said at the next council meeting after the one on June 8, the council approved a self-storage facility.

The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the denial of the rezoning request was illegal and order that the Village of Clemmons Council approve the rezoning request at its next meeting. The lawsuit also asks that a judge enter an order requiring the village to comply with the Fair Housing Act.

