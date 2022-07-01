Clemmonsville Road at Peachtree Street closed after wreck. Police say it could be several hours before road reopens.

Clemmonsville Road at Peachtree Street is closed because of a motor vehicle accident, Winston-Salem police said Friday afternoon.
The road will be opened once Duke Power finishes fixing a pole, police said.
Police encouraged people to use a different road for the time being.
It may take six to eight hours for the road to be reopened, police said.
Will be updated.
336-727-7429
Katelyn Oglesby
