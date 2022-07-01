 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clemmonsville Road at Peachtree Street closed after wreck. Police say it could be several hours before road reopens.

Clemmonsville Road at Peachtree Street is closed because of a motor vehicle accident, Winston-Salem police said Friday afternoon.

The road will be opened once Duke Power finishes fixing a pole, police said.

Police encouraged people to use a different road for the time being.

It may take six to eight hours for the road to be reopened, police said. 

Will be updated.

