The Housing Authority of Winston-Salem will start pre-leasing the first new apartments this winter in the Cleveland Avenue Homes transformation project, but inflation is driving fears about future phases of the work.

The first 81 new apartment units should be ready for occupancy by the spring 2024, and a glance at the construction site on Highland Avenue shows the work moving along well, according to Kevin Cheshire, the director and chief executive of HAWS.

“I am thrilled with where it is, and we are on schedule,” Cheshire said, speaking of work being carried out by Frank L. Blum Construction.

At the same time, Cheshire and Winston-Salem city leaders are fretting about how to find the money to carry through the development project to completion: Cheshire said the money gap for starting the second phase of work, formerly estimated at about $500,000, has swollen to $3.5 million because of inflation.

The city won a $30 million Choice Neighborhood grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2020. The plan calls for tearing down the 244-unit Cleveland Avenue Homes low-income housing project, and replacing it with 406 units of new, mixed-income housing.

The project is being carried out in phases, with the first units rising outside Cleveland Avenue Homes on a Highland Avenue site formerly occupied by Brown Elementary School. By doing the work in phases, HAWS hopes to minimize the number of disruptive relocations to current residents of the public housing, who are being granted dibs on the new apartments as they become available.

Giving members of the Winston-Salem City Council an update recently, Sandra Martin Seals said interviews have started locally to pick the management team for the housing effort, and that work is also starting on picking a name for the new community as well as names of the individual parts of the development. Seals is a senior vice president at McCormack Baron Salazar, the developer on the project.

Seals said plans were set before the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent inflation transformed the economy.

“By the time we started construction, we were looking at budgets the likes we have never seen before,” Seals said. Places that applied for grants post-pandemic are getting awards in the $40 million to $50 million range, she said, a reflection of higher costs to carry through projects.

HUD gave the city an extra $5 million toward the Cleveland Avenue project, but even so, officials said, there’s a $58 million funding gap on the entire project over five phases of work.

Cheshire says that what he would like to do is combine the second and third phases of work as a way of reducing demolition costs. That would also have the advantage of bringing more housing units to completion sooner, since work would start on 114 new units of construction in 2024. But combining phases two and three results in an $11 million funding gap because of projected inflation impacts, he said.

City Council Member Robert Clark, who heads the city’s Finance Committee, said the city can’t close the entire funding gap by itself without jeopardizing housing needs in every other ward:

“And even then, I don’t know if we would get there,” Clark said. “This is an astronomical number ... it might even have to take the road money that we ordinarily do repaving with.”

The first phase of the project to come to completion on Highland Avenue is slated to have 43 units for low-income residents (targeted to households up to 30% of median income) plus eight more units for households in the 60% median income range. The first phase will have 30 market-rate units, defined as being for households making more than 80% of median income.

All told, the Choice Neighborhood development when completed will have 199 low-income units, or 49% of the total; 85 units for those in the 60% category (21% of the total); and 122 market-rate units (30% of the total). To make up the gap in low-income units post-construction, HUD is giving HAWS 45 extra housing voucher allotments.

Seals, Cheshire and other officials say they’re determined to see the project through to completion despite the financial hurdles, and point to a number of efforts they’re pursuing to that end. They include asking HUD for more money, pursuing other grants, using federal pandemic stimulus funds, and other efforts.

The deadline for getting that additional money lined up would come next summer, but there’s another alternative no one wants to do but might be needed as a last resort: Reducing the scope of the project at some future date, creating fewer housing units.

“We don’t want to ... but as a last alternative, if we are staring down the barrel of Phase 4, we may look at reducing the number of units or going before HUD and having a conversation about that,” Seals said.

Cheshire said in an interview that HUD would have to approve any change because the creation of 406 new housing units was in the plan that the grant was based on. Also, since the plan guarantees current residents a chance to live in the new units, the project has to have enough units to do that.

Council Member Annette Scippio said the developers should put more effort into finding additional investors to put money into the project. The Cleveland Avenue project is partly in Scippio’s East Ward and mostly in Council Member Barbara Burke’s Northeast Ward.

“I am not going to give up redeveloping East Ward neighborhoods that are desperately in need of revitalization for one project,” she said.

PHOTOS: Construction of Winston-Salem Choice Neighborhood, Phase 1