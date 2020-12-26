Clifford Owens:Like someone stabbing you in the heart

When I was in middle school, two alleged drug dealers stole something near Hanes Mall, and they got to my neighborhood and mind you, I was 12 or 11, and these were grown men. The cops were looking for them. They came through my back yard pointing their guns at me and put me on the ground. It was very traumatic for me. I was young and scared and by myself.
When I was young, stuff like (the death of George Floyd) used to make my blood boil. It still does but not as much because I’m able to process my emotions. But it’s like someone stabbing you in your heart. I want to be there to stop it, to go back in time to do something about it. It almost makes you feel hopeless at times, like, is it ever going to change? Is it going to remain the same only worded differently? There’s slavery in the prison industrial system. We still have a long way to go.
I spoke at a vigil for Breonna Taylor and I went to most of the big (marches) downtown. I like how everyone came out and how everyone was able to feel and hear each other. I want us to keep the energy going.
Considering the music I make, I just can’t talk about it. It affects me. I’ve been racially profiled. So I was like, ‘Let me see what I can do so no other kid feels that way whenever that happens to them. Let me do what I can do, whether that’s just marching, speaking or hearing somebody’s story and hugging them and being there for them.’
Just seeing everybody come out, a lot of my white friends just really getting it … They didn’t get it at first. A couple years ago I could be talking about it and they’d go yeah, yeah.. And I’d say, ’No this is really happening.’ I definitely feel like it’s a little bit different now.
Music is almost like talking to a psychiatrist. It’s how I get out my feelings. I’m trying to exercise. Lately, I’m a couch potato, so I’m trying to make sure I’m fit, waking up early and keeping a routine, so I can keep positive energy.
Clifford Owens is a hip-hop artist who performs under the name OG Spliff.
336-727-7420
In this Series
A year like no other
-
Annette Beatty: We are capable of redefining ourselves
-
Clifford Owens:Like someone stabbing you in the heart
-
Marshall Marvelli: I want to be with my students
- 7 updates