Clifford Owens:Like someone stabbing you in the heart

When I was in middle school, two alleged drug dealers stole something near Hanes Mall, and they got to my neighborhood and mind you, I was 12 or 11, and these were grown men. The cops were looking for them. They came through my back yard pointing their guns at me and put me on the ground. It was very traumatic for me. I was young and scared and by myself.

When I was young, stuff like (the death of George Floyd) used to make my blood boil. It still does but not as much because I’m able to process my emotions. But it’s like someone stabbing you in your heart. I want to be there to stop it, to go back in time to do something about it. It almost makes you feel hopeless at times, like, is it ever going to change? Is it going to remain the same only worded differently? There’s slavery in the prison industrial system. We still have a long way to go.

I spoke at a vigil for Breonna Taylor and I went to most of the big (marches) downtown. I like how everyone came out and how everyone was able to feel and hear each other. I want us to keep the energy going.