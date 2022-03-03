Climate change threatens NC water treatment plants, chemical facilities, report says

At least a dozen facilities that supply public drinking water in North Carolina are at risk from future natural disasters fueled by climate change, according to a newly released report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
They are among dozens of potentially vulnerable government and commercial operations statewide that make, use or store “extremely hazardous chemicals in amounts that could harm people, the environment or property if accidentally released,” the government watchdog's report says.
Nationally, the GAO’s analysis found that more than 3,200 such facilities are located in areas where they face damage from sea-level rise, storm surge, wildfires and flooding caused by heavy rain.
Water plants serving Davidson County and the city of Wilkesboro — both of which draw from the Yadkin River —are among the North Carolina facilities identified by the report as facing the “highest flood potential.”
Treatment plants are often vulnerable to flooding because they typically are located near rivers and lakes that supply the water.
“That’s always been a concern because of chlorine,” said Stan Meiburg, director of Wake Forest University’s graduate programs in sustainability who also spent nearly four decades at the Environmental Protection Agency and was the EPA’s acting deputy administrator from 2014 to 2017. “That can be nasty."
The EPA permits the use of chlorine to treat drinking water. The disinfecting chemical is safe if used in proper amounts but can be hazardous to people and the environment if released in large quantities.
That happened in 2020 near Lake Charles, La., where tens of thousands of residents were forced to shelter in place when damage from Hurricane Laura caused a leak of chlorine gas from a chemical plant.
“As a general rule, (utilities) keep chemicals well secured,” Meiburg noted. “But they can get in trouble when they think they have everything covered and they don’t.”
Several North Carolina wastewater treatment plants also are named in the report.
On-the-job experience
The Davidson Water facility in Lexington has already been challenged by the impact of extreme weather.
In November 2020, torrential rains from Hurricane Eta sent the Yadkin over its banks, severely flooding Davidson Water’s river intake pump station. But the facility continued to produce 10 million gallons a day without interruption and required “only minor clean-up” after the floodwaters receded, the company reported.
Davidson Water CEO and General Manager Ron Sink did not respond to a request for comment.
The GAO identified a handful of commercial facilities in the Triad that deal with significant amounts of potentially hazardous chemicals and face exposure to climate-related flooding:
- Two Harris Teeter distribution centers near Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro
- Harcros Chemicals Inc. in Thomasville
- Kao Specialties Americas in High Point
Statewide, the report named more than two-dozen facilities that face the risk of wildfires, but none in the Triad.
Natural hazards
Nationally, the GAO analyzed the locations of more than 10,000 factories, refineries, water-treatment plants and other facilities that manufacture, store or use dangerous chemicals and found that 3,200 of them were in areas where they faced damage from weather-related events expected to worsen as climate change continues to drive warmer temperatures.
"Recent natural disasters have demonstrated the potential for natural hazards to trigger fires, explosions, and releases of toxic chemicals at facilities," the report says.
That trend is expected to continue.
“Climate change is altering the characteristics of many extreme weather events,” the report explains. “Some of these events have already become more frequent, intense, widespread, or of longer duration.”
In North Carolina, the primary threats are high-tide flooding along the coast, and extreme rain events and wildfires statewide.
In its report, the GAO calls on the EPA to adopt new regulations or offer guidance to operators of facilities where hazardous chemicals are present on how to incorporate natural hazards and climate change into risk-management plans already required by the agency.
Meiburg, the former senior EPA official, called the recommendations reasonable and sensible.
“The GAO is very credible,” he added. “They don’t run around with their heads on fire waving their arms.”
The challenge will be finding the resources to implement the recommendations, Meiburg said.
In a response to the report, the EPA said it "generally agrees" with the recommendations and a multi-year timeline for implementing them.
N.C. water plants
Here are the North Carolina water facilities identified by the GAO as facing the “highest flood hazard” as a result of climate change:
J.D. Mackintosh Jr. Water Treatment Plant, Burlington
City of Cherryville Water Plant, Cherryville
Davidson Water Inc. Water Plant, Lexington
Robert A. Harris Water Plant, Eden
Elizabeth City Water Treatment Facility, Elizabeth City
Town of Hillsborough Water Treatment Plant, Hillsborough
City of Lincolnton Water Treatment Plant, Lincolnton
Marion Water Treatment Plant, Marion
Shelby Water Treatment Plant, Shelby
Smithfield Water Treatment Plant, Smithfield
Waynesville Water Treatment Plant, Waynesville
Wilkesboro Water Treatment Plant, Wilkesboro
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
