Climate change threatens NC water treatment plants, chemical facilities, report says

At least a dozen facilities that supply public drinking water in North Carolina are at risk from future natural disasters fueled by climate change, according to a newly released report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

They are among dozens of potentially vulnerable government and commercial operations statewide that make, use or store “extremely hazardous chemicals in amounts that could harm people, the environment or property if accidentally released,” the government watchdog's report says.

Nationally, the GAO’s analysis found that more than 3,200 such facilities are located in areas where they face damage from sea-level rise, storm surge, wildfires and flooding caused by heavy rain.

Water plants serving Davidson County and the city of Wilkesboro — both of which draw from the Yadkin River —are among the North Carolina facilities identified by the report as facing the “highest flood potential.”

Treatment plants are often vulnerable to flooding because they typically are located near rivers and lakes that supply the water.