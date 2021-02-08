Clinic vaccinates 179 in Winston-Salem. Novant has a strategy to reach Black communities, leaders say.

A message from Novant Health greeted people at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Winston-Salem on Saturday: "We exist to save lives, all lives. We believe Black lives matter. We call for empathy, compassion and zero tolerance of racism for all."
A group of 179 people received the vaccinations Saturday at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem's northeastern section. Novant said in recent weeks it will make an effort to expand vaccine access to more vulnerable communities.
The health care system has said it has a plan to reach Black and Latino Americans, and providing access is only one part of the strategy. Novant said it also hopes to build on messages from trusted community members about the importance of getting vaccinated.
“We recognize that members of these communities have legitimate and valid mistrust around vaccines,” Dr. Jerome Williams Jr., a senior vice president, said in a statement from Novant.
Mary Whitley, 81, and her mother, Ramell Whitley, 101, both of Winston-Salem, received their shots in the church's multi-purpose hall Saturday.
"We have been looking at the TV news and reading the paper" about the virus, Mary Whitley said. "My mother said to me, 'Oh' that COVID. It isn't going away.'"
Getting their vaccinations against COVID-19 is a proper way to avoid being infected with the virus, Mary Whitley said.
"We rather have it than not have it," Mary Whitley said of the shots.
In a soft voice, Remell Whitley said she agreed with her daughter.
"It's the best thing to have," Remell Whitley said of the shot. "It felt all right."
Before Saturday's event, Novant Health had vaccinated 16,254 people in Forsyth County, said Samantha Williams, a Novant spokeswoman.
As of Friday, Forsyth County residents had received 50,232 doses of vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. As of Thursday, nearly 1.26 million doses of the vaccines had been administered to state residents, the agency said.
The vaccinations were provided for people age 65 and older, said The Rev. Nathan Scovens Sr., the pastor at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.
"We are here to make sure people are vaccinated, and to make sure they are healthy going forward in the future," Scovens said. "It's the pathway for us coming together as an entire nation. It's important that we protect ourselves."
On Feb. 27, Novant Health will stage another community vaccination event to Galilee Missionary to give the 179 patients their second shots, Williams said.
Al Vance, 72, of Winston-Salem and a Galilee member, said that getting the shot was best thing for him to do.
"I watch the news reports that say that not to many Black people are getting the shots," Vance said. "I thought I would be at the forefront of this."
James Berry, 69, of Winston-Salem and his wife, Gail Berry, 68, also received their shots.
"It's necessary for me to get a shot so I can be with my grandchildren," Gail Berry said. "I'm praying for a solution, and this vaccine is it."
