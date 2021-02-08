Clinic vaccinates 179 in Winston-Salem. Novant has a strategy to reach Black communities, leaders say.

"We rather have it than not have it," Mary Whitley said of the shots.

In a soft voice, Remell Whitley said she agreed with her daughter.

"It's the best thing to have," Remell Whitley said of the shot. "It felt all right."

Before Saturday's event, Novant Health had vaccinated 16,254 people in Forsyth County, said Samantha Williams, a Novant spokeswoman.

As of Friday, Forsyth County residents had received 50,232 doses of vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. As of Thursday, nearly 1.26 million doses of the vaccines had been administered to state residents, the agency said.

The vaccinations were provided for people age 65 and older, said The Rev. Nathan Scovens Sr., the pastor at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.

"We are here to make sure people are vaccinated, and to make sure they are healthy going forward in the future," Scovens said. "It's the pathway for us coming together as an entire nation. It's important that we protect ourselves."

On Feb. 27, Novant Health will stage another community vaccination event to Galilee Missionary to give the 179 patients their second shots, Williams said.