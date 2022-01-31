Clinton Baker once tried to take his own life. Now he travels the country, offering hope, kind words.

When his phone started to buzz, Clinton Baker muted the ringer and let the call roll to his voicemail.
He wasn't really screening his call, though.
His move to the mute button was in deference to his surroundings.
“I’m in my tent next to a church,” Baker whispered when he returned the call. “I can still hear the music inside. When the service is over, I’ll call you back.
“I don’t want to bother anybody.”
True to his word, the weary 48-year-old rang back an hour or so later. Baker had a story to tell, not for himself, but for others who may be considering following the same dark path that had nearly led him to take his own life by the side of a lonely mountaintop.
“I had a dry hose stuck inside my Jeep next to the Appalachian Trail,” he said. “A hiker saved my life. God had his hand on me.”
'Hard not to notice'
David Merritt was seated in the choir loft at Hope Moravian Church when he saw Baker and his Great Dane wander into a recent Sunday service and quietly take a seat in the back.
“It’s hard not to notice a man and his dog coming into a church,” Merritt said.
He didn’t get a chance to speak to Baker. “I was busy doing something for the worship leader,” Merritt said. “But I saw his backpack. I’m not into the whole ‘hashtagging’ thing, but I did see #suicidesux.”
Baker slipped away before he could ask, but the slogan stuck in Merritt’s head. How could it not?
Through the modern miracle that is a Google search, Merritt gleaned enough to learn that Baker had been walking across the country since before the Pandemic to try and raise awareness about suicide prevention.
What he didn’t know — and couldn’t not without spending time talking to Baker — was that this solitary trek was as much self-healing as warning others about suicide and offering hope.
“He’s a good guy,” said Rob Harris, a volunteer with the Homeless Coalition in Statesville. “He stayed with us last week. He’s got a story for sure. He’s been through a lot.”
Most of that resulted from personal loss, much more than most can begin to imagine. Almost one after the other, Baker buried three brothers, his father, a nephew and finally, his mother.
Obituaries and death records confirm the details. Some of the deaths resulted from accidents, others from illnesses, both sudden and gradual. And watching helplessly as the family tree withered just got to be too much for one man to handle.
“It kept adding up,” Baker said. “But I’m fighting to be here, trying to do something positive, help others and maybe help myself live my life.”
The loss of his father and a younger brother led Baker to the side of the Appalachian Trail in his native New Hampshire in 2010, Baker said. He parked his Jeep, ran a hose from the tailpipe to the car’s interior and waited for carbon monoxide to relieve his pain.
A random through-hiker trying to cover some miles as darkness gathered found him and called for help.
“I took my own life,” said Baker, deliberately choosing the present tense so as to indicate that an old path had run its course and a new one was about to open up.
As he travels, Baker sometimes can be seen wearing a yellow sign on his back with the words “Don’t kill yourself” and the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255). He wrote the slogans #suicidesux and #stopbullying on his pack.
All of that in the event that he happens to encounter someone in crisis who may be looking for a sign, divine intervention or any reason not to attempt suicide.
“I really believe it’s helped some people,” he said. “Whether I know it or not.”
Church families
Not unlike the fictional Forrest Gump, Baker walked out of his house one day and just kept going.
“It was before the lockdowns,” Baker said.
He didn’t have any set goal other than crossing the country and, if possible, let a few people know that help is out there if need be. He’s not sure exactly how many miles he’s walked; he only knows that “it’s a lot.”
To keep family and friends up to date, Baker set up a Facebook page that he updates with video and a location as he walks from town to town lugging his gear in a pull cart.
He started out with another canine companion, but that one died in Oklahoma. So he picked up another, the Great Dane he named Watonga after the town where he came across the stray.
He settled into something of a routine after making it cross country and heading more or less back to a home base.
For showers and re-charging his phone, Baker sometimes stays in KOA campgrounds or seeks out truck stops. To eat, he relies on the kindness of people he meets along the way. “We can go two or three days on $20,” Baker said.
Unlike others who’ve undertaken similar journeys to raise awareness for various causes, Baker neither seeks sponsors nor solicits money. He’s open about discussing suicide and its costs, but not to the point of proselytizing. “I don’t want people to think I’m there for money,” he said. “So I usually just take off after the service.”
He mostly speaks when spoken to, answering questions with direct answers and offering parts of his story when listeners are truly engaged.
Many times, Baker said he finds himself heading to churches.
Part of the reason is practical. “No ‘No trespassing’ signs,” he said.
Some of it was to help him cope with yet another crushing loss, the death of his mother Shirley in 2021.
“That helped,” he said. “Plus the people are usually pretty nice.”
That’s what Baker found in Statesville a week or so ago as he passed through on his way toward Winston-Salem. He met Harris, who invited him to rest for a couple days in the emergency shelter at the Cochran Street Baptist Church.
“It was interesting timing,” Harris said, “because when I met him, it was the one-year anniversary of my niece committing suicide.”
That experience led the men to longer conversations. Harris learned, for example, that Baker has hiked the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail twice, so there’s no worry about whether Baker can handle either distance or solitude.
Harris learned, too, what Merritt observed a few days later at Hope Moravian — that Baker truly enjoys the feeling of family and community often found in small congregations.
“I think he likes connecting with a spiritual message and socializing with other Godly people, Harris said.
Baker confirmed that during a phone conversation from inside his tent.
“I like the fellowship really,” he said. “God has me on this journey. And it can be lonely out here so I like to check in.”
As for where and when his mission ends, Baker knows only that it’s coming.
“I believe in God,” he said. “He’ll tell me. Right now I’m just not sure.”
336-727-7481