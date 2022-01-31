Clinton Baker once tried to take his own life. Now he travels the country, offering hope, kind words.

Church families

Not unlike the fictional Forrest Gump, Baker walked out of his house one day and just kept going.

“It was before the lockdowns,” Baker said.

He didn’t have any set goal other than crossing the country and, if possible, let a few people know that help is out there if need be. He’s not sure exactly how many miles he’s walked; he only knows that “it’s a lot.”

To keep family and friends up to date, Baker set up a Facebook page that he updates with video and a location as he walks from town to town lugging his gear in a pull cart.

He started out with another canine companion, but that one died in Oklahoma. So he picked up another, the Great Dane he named Watonga after the town where he came across the stray.

He settled into something of a routine after making it cross country and heading more or less back to a home base.

For showers and re-charging his phone, Baker sometimes stays in KOA campgrounds or seeks out truck stops. To eat, he relies on the kindness of people he meets along the way. “We can go two or three days on $20,” Baker said.