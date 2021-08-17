Close call: No one injured as car crashes through front of Winston-Salem business

The folks at Dignity Products had a close call Monday afternoon when a customer's car came crashing through the front wall of the business on Silas Creek Parkway.
The car came to a stop in the unoccupied waiting room, where the driver was able to step out, shaken but unhurt, according to employees.
"It sounded like the ceiling had fallen in or a tornado had hit," said Cindy Warnstaff, who works at the company.
Warnstaff works as a fitter for Dignity, which sells prosthetics to women who have experienced breast cancer. Warnstaff said she had just finished lunch and was walking up the hall toward the front of the building when the car came crashing through.
"Fortunately, no one was in the waiting room," Warnstaff said. "That was a blessing. we are all thankful for that."
Three women were at work Monday afternoon in the office, which only recently moved to its current site at 2200 Silas Creek Parkway, near Forsyth Technical Community College.
Warnstaff said another employee had been in the waiting room area where the car stopped only some five minutes before the wreck happened.
Owner Jacqueline Cromity said it had been planned for a contractor to hang up a television in the waiting room about the time the wreck occurred. Cromity was not at the business when the wreck happened, but said her employees did a great job consoling the customer who crashed into the business.
"We took the patient and consoled her and put our arms around her and showed her love," Cromity said.
The police report simply states that the driver of the car failed to reduce speed when turning into a parking space in front of the building. Police said the driver stated that she put on the brakes as she turned in, but that the car accelerated for some reason. Cromity speculated that the driver may have accidentally touched the gas instead of the brakes.
No charges were filed.
Monday afternoon, Mike King and his employees at Creative Design and Construction were at work making temporary repairs. Cromity said that while it could take a week or two to get everything back to the way it was before the wreck, her business will be open as usual on Wednesday.
In a world where people often focus on the negative, Cromity said, she likes to focus on the positive. She said that's one reason she got into her business to provide a "safe haven" for women to buy products to help with cancer recovery.
"Patients would have normally been waiting to be seen when the car came in," she said. "The car stopped and no one was hurt. We are thanking the Lord that it is a blessing. It could have been a very different situation."
336-727-7369