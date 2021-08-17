Close call: No one injured as car crashes through front of Winston-Salem business

"We took the patient and consoled her and put our arms around her and showed her love," Cromity said.

The police report simply states that the driver of the car failed to reduce speed when turning into a parking space in front of the building. Police said the driver stated that she put on the brakes as she turned in, but that the car accelerated for some reason. Cromity speculated that the driver may have accidentally touched the gas instead of the brakes.

No charges were filed.

Monday afternoon, Mike King and his employees at Creative Design and Construction were at work making temporary repairs. Cromity said that while it could take a week or two to get everything back to the way it was before the wreck, her business will be open as usual on Wednesday.

In a world where people often focus on the negative, Cromity said, she likes to focus on the positive. She said that's one reason she got into her business to provide a "safe haven" for women to buy products to help with cancer recovery.

"Patients would have normally been waiting to be seen when the car came in," she said. "The car stopped and no one was hurt. We are thanking the Lord that it is a blessing. It could have been a very different situation."

