Closed again: Utility work ongoing at busy intersection of S. Hawthorne and Knollwood in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem officials said work will continue on Thursday at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Knollwood Street, where a water main leak early Wednesday morning forced the closure of the busy intersection for much of the day.

Workers installed a big metal plate at the intersection that allowed it to reopen in time for the Wednesday afternoon rush, but around 5 p.m., officials announced the intersection would close again overnight.

“Substantial repairs are required on an eight-inch water main that broke earlier today,” said Gale Ketteler, speaking for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities. “All businesses in the area can be accessed and no customers have lost water service.”

The water main breakage was reported by city police about 1 a.m., when they reported that a large amount of water was leaking onto the intersection and creating hazardous road conditions. Police closed off both streets near the intersection until repairs could be completed. They also put up detour signs for drivers to follow.

Hawthorne and Knollwood are both heavily traveled city streets. The two intersect at a low point near a Food Lion and other shops on Hawthorne. The supermarket could be accessed from the east side during the closure.

City-County utilities initially predicted the work would be finished and the intersection open by 7 a.m. Wednesday. That changed as the extent of the repairs needed became known.

“We don’t know what’s going on underground until we get there,” Ketteler said. “We always say ‘estimated,’ and it was a hopeful guess. And in this case, it was optimistic.”

Ketteler said motorists should avoid the intersection on Thursday and plan alternate routes.

