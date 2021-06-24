Closed K&W on Peters Creek sells for $1.65M

Allred Investment Co. LLC has sold the closed K&W Cafeteria property at 3169 Peters Creek Parkway for $1.65 million to Calco Inc., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

Allred is associated with K&W president Dax Allred.

"Though the sale of our Peters Creek location occurred outside the bankruptcy proceedings, the decision was part of our overall reorganization effort." Allred said Wednesday.

La Tortilleria could not be reached for comment about its plans for the 2.56-acre property, which contains an 11,007-square-foot restaurant.

The company has been in Winston-Salem since 1995, largely flying under the local radar with its warehouse and distribution center at 2900 Lowery St.

In August, the Winston-Salem City Council approved a grant of up to $204,000 to the company, which plans to spend $13.3 million over the next five years in an expansion of company operations.

The city money will help the company offset unanticipated costs it is running into to relocate water services required to provide adequate fire protection to its expanded plant.

Assistant City Manager Evan Raleigh said the company plans to add a 70,000 square foot expansion to its existing warehouse and distribution center of about 100,000 square feet.