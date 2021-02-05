Cloverdale Apartments demolition starts Monday

Apartments will range in size from 890 to 1,564 square feet, along with two "penthouse" floor plans offering 1,763 square feet.

Former City Council Member Dan Besse tried for years to convince the owners to save the 1940s-era buildings, which he described as being both historic and affordable.

The new apartments will occupy seven buildings on the site. Where the current buildings are two-story structures, the new apartments will be mostly three stories, with two buildings having a split between three and four stories.

Rankin said the building plans call for the maximum number of apartments for the site, under zoning regulations, while preserving as much green space as possible.

Carlisle, based in Greensboro, is the property manager and is working with the contractor, Lomax Construction, which is based in Colfax. The apartments will remain in the ownership of the families of the original developers, Burke Wilson, Reuben Wilson and Jack Covington, founders of Wilson-Covington Construction Co. here.

Family members own the complex under the name Ardmore Cloverdale LLC.

Craig Peatross, the president of Ardmore Cloverdale LLC, said the apartments "will always have a special place in our families' heart."