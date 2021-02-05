Cloverdale Apartments demolition starts Monday

Workers will start the demolition of Cloverdale Apartments on Monday, with new apartment buildings slated to rise on the same city blocks by the spring of 2022.
Matthew Rankin, the chief executive and president of Carlisle Residential Properties, said plans call for replacing the 160 units at Cloverdale Apartments with 220 units of new housing.
The apartments have been empty since the last tenant moved out in May 2020.
"When that was built in the late 40s, that was considered to be nice housing and perhaps cutting edge for the time," Rankin said. "The buildings themselves and the floor plans have become functionally obsolete. They're not energy efficient."
The new apartments, which do not yet have a name, will have the kinds of designs that many people are looking for nowadays: open floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, kitchens with granite countertops and an island overlooking living areas, walk-in showers, upgraded stainless steel appliances and balconies.
The new complex also will have a clubhouse, a salt-water swimming pool, outdoor grills, poolside cabanas and a fitness center and yoga studio. The complex will have private parking garages.
They also will be more costly to rent than the apartments they're replacing: Where rents were around $700 per month formerly, the new apartments will start out at around $1,000 per month.
Apartments will range in size from 890 to 1,564 square feet, along with two "penthouse" floor plans offering 1,763 square feet.
Former City Council Member Dan Besse tried for years to convince the owners to save the 1940s-era buildings, which he described as being both historic and affordable.
The new apartments will occupy seven buildings on the site. Where the current buildings are two-story structures, the new apartments will be mostly three stories, with two buildings having a split between three and four stories.
Rankin said the building plans call for the maximum number of apartments for the site, under zoning regulations, while preserving as much green space as possible.
Carlisle, based in Greensboro, is the property manager and is working with the contractor, Lomax Construction, which is based in Colfax. The apartments will remain in the ownership of the families of the original developers, Burke Wilson, Reuben Wilson and Jack Covington, founders of Wilson-Covington Construction Co. here.
Family members own the complex under the name Ardmore Cloverdale LLC.
Craig Peatross, the president of Ardmore Cloverdale LLC, said the apartments "will always have a special place in our families' heart."
"It was the first multifamily project in the Wilson and Covington families' rich history in Winston-Salem," Peatross said in a statement. "We take pride in being part of the Winston-Salem community and we are committed to our continued reinvestment."
Cloverdale Apartments have been a fixture of the Ardmore neighborhood since their construction in 1948. Architectural historian Heather Fearnbach, in her book "Winston-Salem's Architectural Heritage," says that Wilson-Covington built the apartments to meet a need for post-war rental housing, and noted that many of the buildings still contained their original steel casement windows.
Michelle McCullough, the city's historic resources officer, said the apartments are considered contributing structures in the Ardmore Historic District, but that the designation doesn't provide any protection from demolition.
"It is sad that we are losing what some would call some great affordable housing in a great neighborhood," she said.
Rankin said the owners looked at rehab but the numbers didn't work.
"They wanted to make sure they studied that as a viable option," Rankin said. "The reality was, as they studied and consulted with engineers, the amount needed to bring things up to current code started offsetting the investment."
Rankin said the owners wanted to give tenants time to get out after the decision was made to tear down and rebuild: The complex stopped making new leases after January 2019 and gave tenants a moving allowance to find new places to stay.
Rankin described the new apartment project as an investment of more than $50 million. When demolition is complete in 60 days or so, grading and other site work will begin, followed by the start of construction on the new buildings.
Meanwhile, Ardmore Terrace, the sister complex of the Cloverdale Apartments, located on the north side of Cloverdale Avenue, will stay as-is for now.
That complex, finished in 1952, was designed by the same architect who worked on Cloverdale, James Matthew Edwards Jr. of Raleigh.
Kevin Mundy, the current council member for Southwest Ward, said that the coming demolition of the apartments was a non-issue for many months after it became a settled fact, but that the recent activity on the site has people asking what the ribbons around some of the big oaks signify.
For the record, the beribboned trees are the ones that will stay, although a spokesman said not all of the trees that will be saved have been marked.
"There is an extensive landscaping plan with the new apartments which includes planting mature trees," said Monty Hagler, speaking for Carlisle. "A lot is being done to make sure this is a well landscaped and green area."
