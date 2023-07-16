The divisive creep of “culture war” politics into societal and economic initiatives in North Carolina has advanced to take away some of the shine from another No. 1 business climate ranking.

CNBC announced last week North Carolina’s selection as its top state for business for a second consecutive year — perhaps the highest profile of the annual recognitions.

Yet, CNBC said in a video presentation that North Carolina “has trouble spots” and “the political harmony that has helped make the state so competitive is fading ... as the Republicans are flexing their new super-majority in Raleigh. Just where the shifting political winds will take this state is yet to be seen.

“But, for now, no other state stands stronger; a land of innovation and opportunity.”

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate leader Phil Berger, a Rockingham County Republican, responded by unleashing the latest round of their oft-rancorous rhetoric as they vie to set the course on the state’s socioeconomic initiatives.

Cooper’s ability to use the governor’s position in the CNBC interview at Asheville’s Biltmore House gave him the public presentation advantage over Berger.

“Thanks to our well-trained, dedicated and diverse workforce, North Carolina has been named the top state for business for the second year in a row,” Cooper said. “It’s important for us to invest in the education and well-being of our people to continue our amazing success.”

Berger said securing the top spot two years in a row “is evidence that the pro-business and pro-growth reforms created and enacted by the Republican-led state legislature are working.”

What makes the Cooper and Berger exchanges particularly noteworthy was how CNBC praised their socioeconomic collaborations as key components for the top ranking.

CNBC cited in particular the ability of North Carolina’s top elected officials to find bipartisan common ground on economic recruitment efforts that help to generate “the nation’s strongest economy.”

CNBC said the cooperation between Cooper, Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore produced transformative economic recruitment deals that included Vietnamese electric vehicle startup VinFast announcing plans for a $4 billion campus near Sanford and Apple’s plans for a $1 billion-plus East Coast hub in the Research Triangle.

****

A primary source of irritation: Cooper’s May declaration of a state of emergency for public education and his subsequent statewide tour pressing the subject. Cooper said at the time that “it’s clear that the Republican legislature is aiming to choke the life out of public education.”

In the CNBC rankings, North Carolina was seventh in education.

Special CNBC special correspondent Scott Cohn asked Cooper whether Republican-sponsored bills to expand taxpayer funding of non-public school vouchers could jeopardize North Carolina’s traditional education prowess.

Although Cooper acknowledged the overall top ranking and education status are at risk, “when we invest in our people, we invest in the foundation of our success.”

Cooper cited he has made investments in education a priority, such as proposing in his 2023 state budget an 18% pay raise over two years for teachers, “which would make North Carolina first in the Southeast in teacher pay.”

Cooper said he “hopes that this state of emergency had made people tell their legislators how much public education means.”

However, Berger said the state should be celebrating “that North Carolina’s business climate continues to be the best in the nation, notwithstanding the governor’s obstructionism and vetoes of business-friendly legislation. His actions have done nothing to slow our momentum.”

In the CNBC interview, Cohn pointed out how North Carolina is facing several socioeconomic challenges. Foremost, Cohn said 2023 has become “the ending of a truce” between Cooper and Republican legislative leaders following the GOP gaining super-majorities in both chambers.

Cooper said the heated rhetoric is “part of the national Republican playbook.” As such, Cooper said “it’s bad for business.”

“We had been able to hold the culture wars at bay,” he explained, “but now, we have entered the process” that has enveloped most conservative-leaning Southeast states.

“We’re not here to fight Mickey Mouse,” Cooper said. “We’re here to fight for jobs in North Carolina.”

In response, Berger said “efforts by partisan voices to highlight policy disagreements to score cheap political points and create negative impressions have failed. The good work put in by the people and businesses here in North Carolina overcame those efforts.”

****

In explaining North Carolina’s retention of its top ranking, CNBC touted the state’s workforce quality.

“Educated workers are flocking to the Tar Heel state, and worker training programs are among the best in the country,” CNBC said. “North Carolina also boasts the third-best economy with solid growth, stable state finances and a healthy housing market.”

CNBC also praised the ability of Cooper and Republican legislative leaders to reach a compromise on Medicaid expansion legislation that is projected to benefit between 450,000 and 650,000 residents.

Yet, CNBC also said North Carolina is facing some “trouble spots.”

“North Carolina is one of the only states with no statewide antidiscrimination protections, and it recently enacted a 12-week abortion ban, both hurting its score for life, health and inclusion.”

The state was ranked 34th in CNBC’s life, health and inclusion category — down from 28th in the 2022 rankings and by far the lowest score among the 10 individual categories measured by the network.

Cohn asked Cooper what impact he expects from the 12-week abortion ban, noting no business has left the state “even though we know it’s early.”

“Should we plan on being somewhere else next year?” Cohn asked in terms of North Carolina attaining the top ranking for 2024.

Cooper responded by saying the abortion ban is part of the long-term culture war that could lead to “an erosion” of interest in North Carolina.

“Site selectors will tell you these issues matter when businesses make tough (relocation) decisions,” Cooper said. “It matters in the development of new businesses, in innovations, that North Carolina wants to attract.

“You’re going to limit your workforce long term by telling the country we don’t want certain people. That’s bad for business.”

Legislative analysts said they believe the latest CNBC-stirred back and forth between Cooper and Berger may be their way of demonstrating their irritations with yet-to-be-fulfilled legislative goals.

“Once the governor used CNBC’s new signal of good economic news as an excuse to engage in nationally publicized partisan sniping, it should surprise no one that legislative leaders responded in kind,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with the conservative think tank John Locke Foundation. “The legislature’s formula of lower taxes, restrained government growth and fewer regulatory burdens has done far more for the state’s economy than any policy emanating from the governor’s office.

“Lawmakers took the opportunity to remind him of that fact.”

It’s still appropriate to celebrate the state’s highly-regarded business climate while recognizing the differing political perspectives, said Mark Vitner, founder of Piedmont Crescent Capital, which provides economic consulting services to businesses, trade groups and municipalities across the country.

“The governor has helped moderate some of the moves made by the legislature,” Vitner said.