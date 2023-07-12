North Carolina’s successful balancing act in recruiting and retaining major employers — particularly involving advanced manufacturing in the Triad — enabled the state to maintain its top ranking in a high-profile business climate analysis.

CNBC listed North Carolina as its top state for business for the second consecutive year. It’s only the second time a state has repeated in the CNBC rankings.

However, CNBC’s coverage did not shy away from citing two divisive issues facing the state: secondary and higher education funding and the Republican-sponsored abortion ban bill that went into effect on July 1.

In explaining North Carolina’s return to the top, CNBC touted North Carolina’s top-ranked workforce quality and political collaborations between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders on high-level socioeconomic projects. That includes the GOP-controlled state legislature passing a Medicaid expansion bill that could benefit between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians.

“Educated workers are flocking to the Tar Heel state, and worker training programs are among the best in the country,” CNBC said. “North Carolina also boasts the third-best economy with solid growth, stable state finances and a healthy housing market. However, the political harmony that has helped make the state so competitive is fading. North Carolina is one of the only states with no statewide antidiscrimination protections, and it recently enacted a 12-week abortion ban, both hurting its score for life, health and inclusion.”

Among the Triad projects boosting North Carolina over the past 12 months:

ProKidney Corp. committing to a $458 million production facility in Greensboro with 330 jobs.

Toyota North America announcing in May plans to increase its investment — this time by $2.1 billion to $5.9 billion — in its North Carolina electric-vehicle battery plant. The planned manufacturing plant in Liberty has become the largest single economic-development project in North Carolina history even though the first battery won’t be available until 2025.

U.K. aerospace manufacturer Marshall Aerospace USA’s plans for a 240-job, $50 million maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Global manufacturer Siemens Mobility pledging a $220 million, 506-job commitment in Lexington for its first East Coast operations.

“When we invest in our people, we invest in the foundation of our success,” Cooper said during an interview on CNBC.

Meanwhile, Senate leader Phil Berger, an Eden Republican, said the No. 1 ranking was “evidence that the pro-business and pro-growth reforms created and enacted by the Republican-led state legislature are working. Over the past year, this legislature has worked to keep North Carolina the best in the country for business.

“We’ve overcome partisan obstructionism, regional competition and economic uncertainty — and have confirmed that our state’s reputation and economy are stronger than ever.”