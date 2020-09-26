Co-op food market on Peters Creek Parkway gets Winston-Salem grant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHARE, a start-up grocery co-op planned for a site on Peters Creek Parkway, has won a $300,000 grant from the city of Winston-Salem to help its operations launch.

Organizers say they plan to open a grocery store in the former Food Lion spot in the West Salem Shopping Center by December and hope the effort will go toward relieving what has been described as a "food desert" on the northern end of Peters Creek Parkway.

The Rev. Willard Bass, one of the co-founders of SHARE, said the group hopes to get a grant from the county equal to the $300,000 that the Winston-Salem City Council approved on Monday night.

Before the store even opens, SHARE plans to begin allowing members to order food online and pick it up at a separate site on Peters Creek Parkway. Members of the general public could start doing the same in October.

Bass said getting support from the city was an important step.

"We are very pleased and appreciate their confidence in the work we have done so far," Bass said. "We are thankful for the opportunity to bring food to where there is a need."