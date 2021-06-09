Coca Cola ban fizzles in Surry County

Georgia, like many other states, hit the panic button when too many Black voters showed up to cast ballots in 2020. The GOP-controlled Legislature, despite a mountain of evidence and court rulings to the contrary, cited “fraud” in passing legislation that adds a photo ID requirement for voting by mail; cuts the amount of time to request absentee ballots; limits the where drop boxes can be placed and bans people from handing out food and drink in long voting lines.

“The legislation is wrong and needs to be remedied,” said Coke CEO James Quincey in an interview earlier this year.

That didn’t sit well in Dobson and so the board — Commissioner Eddie Harris in particular — took aim at the elephant.

“It’s a reflection of corporate America trying to affect public policy,” he told the Journal last week. “These unelected CEOs are trying to change the political dynamics of this country.”

Like that’s not happening by funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars politicians through anonymous, untraceable dark money into shady political-action committees?