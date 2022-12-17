Cold Christmas in Triad would counter climate trend

A white Christmas in the Triad looks like a longshot again this year, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a frosty feel in the air for the holidays.

High temperatures in the 30s and lows in the teens are forecast for next Friday and Christmas Eve. There's also a 50% chance of snow Friday morning, but no lasting accumulation as temperatures eventually rise above freezing under sunny skies by afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Christmas Day is expected to be partly sunny with a high in the low 30s and overnight temperatures of around 20.

The normal high in the Triad for late December is 50 degrees, with a normal low of about 32.

The late December cold snap will buck a trend of increasingly warmer winters in the Triad, across North Carolina and most of the nation.

On a decade-by-decade basis, the Triad’s annual average temperature in winter — commonly defined by weather scientists as December, January and February — has climbed 4.5 degrees over the past 60 years, according to an analysis of National Weather Service data.

Those averages have climbed consistently in every decade, with the biggest increase – 1.8 degrees – in the period from 2013 through last year.

The warmest Triad Christmas came in 2015, when temperatures hit an unseasonal 74 degrees and the low fell only to 64. And while this Christmas is shaping up to be a cold one, it will come nowhere close to the Yuletide low of 1 degree set in 1984.

‘Oh no’ or ‘oh good’

In the Triad and much of the U.S., winter temperatures have been impacted more by climate change than any other season.

When that winter warming comes up in conversations, people tend to fall in two camps, noted Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at the N.C. State Climate Office and a native of Kernersville.

“One says, ‘Oh no, that means it's not going to snow as much!" and the other says ‘Oh good, it's not going to snow as much!’" he joked.

Snowfall trends have been declining — from an average of 10.3 inches per year in the period of 1961 to 1990, to 7.1 inches annually in the years since, Davis noted.

“But there's a lot more to wintertime temperatures than just determining what falls from the sky,” he added. “One misconception is that as winters warm, we won't have any snow or cold days at all. While those are definitely becoming less frequent, in any given winter there is still plenty of cold air bottled up to our north, and if it dips far enough south, it can reach us and give us some pretty chilly and even snowy weather.”

North Carolina typically is somewhere between those cold, continental air masses and increasingly warm, tropical air to the south.

“In their battle throughout the winter season, the tropical air is now winning out more often,” Davis explained.

Warm and wet

Warmer winters and more moist air from the south also are fueling more rainfall in the Triad, Davis added.

“That doesn't mean every winter is a wet one,” he noted. “But often when it does rain, we're seeing higher totals and more frequent flooding issues.”

Since 1903, five of the Triad’s warmest winters have come in the past 11 years, according to data for Piedmont Triad International Airport from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Applied Climate Information System. Last winter had the eighth highest average temperature.

The information for PTI is the longest continuous collection of weather data for the region.

In terms of rainfall, 2018-2019 was the area’s wettest winter on record, just ahead of 2019-2020 at No. 2. The winter of 2020-2021 was the ninth rainiest.

“Any time you have high water or standing water, which can stick around for days at a time in the winter when evaporation rates are lower, that increases the risks of problems like mold and water damage to homes, not to mention potholes and cracks in pavement and foundations that get worse as that water freezes and thaws,” Davis explained. “In other words, even if you don't mind having to shovel less snow off your driveway, it may be affected by warming winters in ways you probably haven't thought about.”