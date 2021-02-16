Cold snap could disrupt vaccinations in Forsyth, health officials say

The likelihood of a winter cold snap Wednesday night into Thursday has Forsyth County’s three main providers of COVID-19 vaccine warning of potential inoculation delays later this week,
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health said Tuesday they are planning for vaccine shipment delays.
Shipments typically are received from federal sources on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.
“At this time, it’s uncertain when they will arrive. This could cause some vaccination appointments to be rescheduled,” the groups said in a joint statement.
The weather forecast for Wednesday night and overnight Thursday calls for icy conditions that could cause power outages and dangerous conditions that could make driving "nearly impossible”.
National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Petro said Forsyth could get a quarter-inch of ice accumulation or more in places.
“If vaccination sites have to close or appointments have to be rescheduled, each organization will inform the public through their websites, social media and the news media,” the groups said.
“They will also each inform their own patients of the changes in their appointments.
The county health department said that appointments affected on Thursday would be rescheduled for Feb. 25.
Novant said it “is evaluating the need to postpone first-dose appointments scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The second-dose vaccination event at St. Peter's Church & World Outreach Center will continue as planned on Saturday.
Wake Forest Baptist said it already has received second-dose vaccines for this week. Atrium Health, parent company of Wake Forest Baptist, is transferring some first doses to Winston-Salem to help cover the needs for a short time if shipments continue to be delayed due to weather.
All three organizations said they are equipped with backup power to keep the vaccines at the proper temperature for storage in the event of a power outage.
Local COVID-19 update
Forsyth County reported an additional three COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday even as the daily case count reached an almost three-month low.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that Forsyth has reached 322 COVID-19 related deaths.
There have been 44 Forsyth COVID-19 related deaths in February.
By comparison, there were 59 deaths in Forsyth during January, the most for any month during the pandemic.
DHHS reported 78 new cases in Forsyth for an overall total of 30,617.
The previous lowest daily case count was 74 on Jan. 19. However, the Jan. 19 total was very much of an outlier.
Forsyth's daily case count ranged from 106 to 430 from Nov. 16 to Jan. 18, along with there being at least 100 cases in all but one day from Jan. 20 until Tuesday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS has said.
"Deaths also require investigation and reporting from local health department staff, while most new cases are first reported directly to public health by laboratories. This can add to the lag between trends in cases and deaths."
Statewide
Most key COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina remained on the decline in Tuesday's report.
There were 1,988 new cases — the lowest daily count since 1,972 on Nov. 16.
The daily case count has decreased each of the past five days with the overall statewide total at 826,340.
There were 51 COVID-19 related deaths statewide. The overall total is at 10,562.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 765,456 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 92.8% of the 799,279 cases at that time.
As of noon Tuesday, more than 1.83 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C — 1.67 million by medical providers and 167,294 in long-term care centers.
Vaccinations
There have been 67,077 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 43,731 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 11.5%, and 23,346 receiving both doses, or 6%.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Tuesday that about 45% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 38% of those ages 65 to 74.
Swift said he is growing increasingly disappointed with the lack of weekly doses, which he acknowledged is a statewide and national concern.
The Forsyth health department received 1,175 vaccine doses this week. Swift said the department could get a 33% boost in coming weeks, but that would shift the baseline allotment to 1,200 to 1,400 doses.
"It's disheartening that the vaccine supply is so low when we could do 8,000 to 10,000 doses weekly easily," Swift said.
Swift said the cold weather across the Midwest could wind up delaying all of this week's vaccine supply from arriving on time.
Swift said that Walgreens stores in the region are projected to get up to 100 doses per week from federal vaccines allocations. The first round of vaccination appointments for last Saturday was filled in less than a day.
Group Three
The Cooper administration is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to Group Three teachers and most educators beginning Feb. 24. Vaccinations for other essential frontline workers are expected to start March 10.
The latest round of vaccinations will be aimed at 240,000 teachers and educators, which includes child care centers, pre-K administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, Head Start programs, preschool and pre-K programs.
The other individuals in Group Three are projected to be about 345,000.
They are in sectors including food-processing and medical equipment manufacturing; food and agriculture supply chains; essential goods; government and community services; public health and social worker; public safety, first responders and law enforcement; and transportation.
Swift said he is not ready for the county to establish a pre-registration website for individuals in Group Three.
"We're trying to keep a more cautious approach, trying not to scheduling people months out, or have a list that is just insurmountable with the number of individuals," Swift said.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, 1,958 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Tuesday, up 17 from Monday.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 20 of the last 23 days, with daily hospitalizations Monday at their lowest level since 1,855 on Nov. 29.
The 17-county Triad region reported 490 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, up 11 from Monday. The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 16 weeks.
The state's positive test rate was at 7.4% out of 32,010 tests conducted Sunday. The statewide positive test rate of 5.9% on Feb. 16 was the lowest since 6% on Oct. 10.
The record statewide daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 7.8% out of about 650 tests conducted Sunday.
The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
