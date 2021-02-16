Cold snap could disrupt vaccinations in Forsyth, health officials say

The previous lowest daily case count was 74 on Jan. 19. However, the Jan. 19 total was very much of an outlier.

Forsyth's daily case count ranged from 106 to 430 from Nov. 16 to Jan. 18, along with there being at least 100 cases in all but one day from Jan. 20 until Tuesday.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS has said.

"Deaths also require investigation and reporting from local health department staff, while most new cases are first reported directly to public health by laboratories. This can add to the lag between trends in cases and deaths."

Statewide

Most key COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina remained on the decline in Tuesday's report.

There were 1,988 new cases — the lowest daily count since 1,972 on Nov. 16.

