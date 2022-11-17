Cold snap to grip Triad into next week

Put another blanket on the bed.

A lingering dry, chilly high pressure system could send Triad temperatures diving into the 20s for at least five straight nights, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition to signaling a bitter end for some outdoor plants already on their last breaths, the November cold snap may be a shock to the system for unacclimated local residents. Overnight lows for the month were nearly 9 degrees above normal through Wednesday, but were expected to dip as much as 15 degrees below normal by Friday morning.

As of Thursday evening, the weather weather service’s Forsyth County forecast called for overnight lows in the 20s through Tuesday.

Highs in the upper 40s are expected through Monday under sunny skies. The normal daily high for the area is 63.

No rain is in the forecast until Thanksgiving Day, when there is a 30% chance with temperatures in the mid-50s.

A total of 2.76 inches of rain has fallen locally this month a — about an inch above normal for the period, according to the weather service.

For all of 2022, average daily temperatures are about a half-degree above normal.