Colleagues mourn Smith Patterson, local radio icon

Smith Patterson, a longtime fixture in the Triad radio scene, died Sunday morning at age 73 of kidney cancer.

“He was definitely an icon in this market for many years,” said J.R. Snider, who worked with him at various radio stations for more than 30 years. “He had a reputation for being as solid a newsman as there was. ... That’s what he wanted to do, a good job doing the news. People could rely on him.”

“I loved Smith, I’m very saddened,” said Glenn Scott, who worked with him more than 20 years at WSJS. “He was more than a newsman to that program when I was on. He had such a dry sense of humor, he was easy to play off, you couldn’t help but like him. ... As long as I worked with him — and you’re with the guy every day for over 20 years, five hours a morning — and I never remember having a cross word with him. We all got along.

“He was a good guy, a good radio guy, and smart and quick.”

“He was the quintessential newsman,” said Ed Skurka, who met him in 1994 at WSJS after moving from the West Coast. “He was kind of a little gruff, but what stood out to me was his wry sense of humor. I learned so much, he was very gracious with his knowledge.

“He took the time, he taught me how to pronounce things on the air … He took me under his wing and was really gracious with his knowledge and his time. He worked really hard at his craft. What I remember most is how he would craft such great teases for what was coming up next. It was almost poetry; it was so fantastic.”

Patterson worked at various radio stations in the market over the years, including WTOB, WSJS and WEGO Eagle 980, where he retired in December 2015.

Forty-two of Patterson’s 45 years on the air were in the news department, but he got his start in the radio industry because of his love of music.

When he was about 10 years old, Patterson began listening to music on radio station WAAA 980 AM, which later became WEGO and is now WTOB. In a 2015 interview, he recalled choosing to use his lunch money on the jukebox rather than on food. In his early teens, he became an avid music collector, recalling that by the time he went into the Navy he had about 150-200 singles and maybe 50 albums.

When he was 15, he visited the WTOB studio while his mother was shopping at Thruway Shopping Center and chatted with legendary disc jockey George Lee.

Patterson recalled telling Lee about his desire for a career in radio, “and he told me ‘Run. Run and keep running.’”

Patterson ignored that advice, and after graduating from North Forsyth High School in 1967 and serving in the Navy from 1968 to 1970, he came back to the Triad and pursued his dreams. He had the good fortune to go to a small Mocksville radio station the very day their morning host had quit and was on the air the next Monday.

“I was scared to death,” he recalled.

He went from there to Statesville and then into the Winston-Salem market, where he got the name most listeners knew him by. Patterson’s real name was John Johnson. But when he went to work at WTOB, where one of the owners was also named John Jonson, he was told he would have to come up with a different name. Driving home, he got behind a fuel truck for a Rural Hall company, Patterson Smith Oil.

“I just flipped it around, and there you go,” he said in a 2015 interview.

“He used it from then on,” Snider said. His friends and coworkers often referred to him as “Smitty.”

After he was laid off at WSJS in 2012, Patterson was hired by WEGO and paired up with Bill Flynn. There, Patterson reported the morning news weekdays for three and a half years.

“We were all shocked when SJS let him go, and we were honored to bring him back to the airwaves,” said Stu Epperson Jr., owner and general manager at WEGO. “He was a man of real integrity who cared about people, and he was always a delight to work with. I’m honored to be part of his life.”

“Smith was certainly guided by professionalism, and he was an absolute wordsmith,” Flynn said. “He took a lot of pride in it. It was his calling.”

He also left people with the feeling of a close connection that would last, Flynn said.

“If you met him, what you saw … was the sense that he could be a family member to you,” Flynn said.

Even after his retirement, Patterson and Flynn would get together regularly to sit on a porch or patio “and solve every world issue,” Flynn recalled.

Patterson retired from radio in 2015, and on Facebook described himself as “CEO of Itinerant Cat Ranchers of America.” He was well known for his love of his pet cats.

He was also well known as a lovable curmudgeon.

“He was a notorious sourpuss,” Snider said with a laugh. “He was the most notable grump I’ve ever been around.”

“But with a heart of gold behind it all,” added Skurka. “He was one of those people that you meet him and you really don’t forget him. I was lucky to spend time with him.”

“He really was a Southern original, I think,” Flynn said, recalling how he adopted the sardonic phrase “Well … Bye” from the movie “Tombstone” and often used it at the end of conversations.

“He was sort of a curmudgeon,” Scott said, “and what you heard on the air is what he was … a great radio guy, but an even better person.”

He is survived by his wife, Susan, and four children, daughter Keleigh and sons Adam and Wes and stepson Michael.