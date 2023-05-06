Like any parent, Gabby Kovach wants a different life — a better life — for her children.

“My oldest is 16 now. I was pregnant with her when I was 16,” Kovach said recently. “I want what’s best for them, not for them to have my same problems.”

Kovach, 33, grew up in foster care and in group homes, a ward of the state. Lacking consistent guidance or steady, long-term role models, she fell into a familiar cycle.

Pregnant at 16, she was a mother of four by the time she was 24. She used drugs and became entangled in difficult relationships. Her life spiraled into addiction, homelessness and frequent contact with the legal system.

The courts removed the children from her care and eventually terminated her parental rights.

But with the help of a Winston-Salem family who would eventually take in her three girls, Kovach rebounded.

“When we adopted the kids, we also adopted Gabby,” said Becca Albertson, who formally adopted Kovach’s daughters between 2020 and 2022.

With the help of an unconventional support system, Kovach got sober and began mending relationships. She landed a job and got an apartment.

But as soon as she’d gained some stability, the state Child Protective Services division, threw up another barrier by demanding some $47,000 in back child-support — money that, if collected, goes to the state rather than the children.

Kovach and Albertson agreed to discuss the situation in an attempt to shed light on the foster care system and harsh but legal efforts to collect child-support that often penalize poor people.

“It was devastating,” Kovach said. “Just when you get your life together and build it back up, along comes something else to knock you back down.”

Long, winding road

Foster care, whether in private or group homes or with relatives, has always been meant as a temporary bridge for families in crisis or when social workers determine that parents cannot care for their children.

According to a 2020 report by the Administration on Children, Youth and Families, more than 400,000 children live in foster-care systems run by the states.

In North Carolina, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services, 10,254 children under 18 were in the custody of county social-services departments. Roughly half of those eventually go back to a parent.

Of those, 7,844 were in foster care (placed in adoptive homes, licensed caregivers or relatives); 1,296 in group homes and 1,114 in other places (children’s camps, hospitals or juvenile justice system).

Roughly half will return home to their biological parents; the others remain in the care of the government until they’re 18 if their parents’ rights have been terminated by the courts.

In 2022, mothers and fathers of 1,569 children had their rights terminated.

Some, like Kovach’s children, are adopted. Others remain in foster care until they turn 18.

Much of the court record about how Kovach (and the fathers of her children) had their parental rights terminated is shielded by privacy laws. Only files related to attempts to collect child support are considered public records.

Kovach grew up living with foster families and in group homes in Guilford County. She said she dreamed about a “normal” family and living in a house filled with love and stability.

“I prayed for that,” she said. “It’s sad that a kid has to pray for something simple like that their whole life.”

Kovach said she didn’t know much about her own mother until after she aged out of the foster care system. They reconnected, but it was difficult.

“My mom struggled with addiction herself,” Kovach said. “She passed in 2020 when she was 57. I still have guilt over that. She was a good mom but she had issues. We all have problems.”

While she was living in a group home, Kovach had her first child, a daughter. Chelsey, now 16, was followed two years later by a brother.

Reports of drug abuse and neglect filed by a social worker led to the children being removed from her care.

She had two more children, Laylia and Ava, in 2012 and 2013. They, too, wound up in foster care in 2016.

The removals were intended to be temporary but eventually a district-court judge terminated the rights of their biological parents.

Though Kovach had no way of knowing at the time, that’s when her daughters caught a break.

Albertson, 43, a nurse who’d grown up with adopted siblings, and her husband had adopted a son, an 8-month-old boy born in Ethiopia, in 2008 and felt they had more to offer other children. So in 2018 they decided to open their home to foster children.

“Adoption has always been a part of my story,” Albertson said. “We wanted kids placed with us who were available to be adopted.”

Because of her own upbringing, Albertson felt it important to keep siblings together. Layla and Ava moved into Albertsons’ Winston-Salem house in August 2019.

By then, Kovach’s visitation had been cut off and a formal motion to end her parental rights came in November 2019.

In caring for the girls, Albertson learned that the sisters had older siblings but not much more than that.

“It’s hard for (a foster parent) to know what’s real,” Albertson said. “You only know what you’re told.”

Meanwhile, Kovach was struggling. She said she was using drugs, involved in “unhealthy relationships” and homeless, living in cheap hotels.

Albertson adopted the girls in July 2020. Chelsey, Kovach’s oldest, was also adopted by Albertson and her husband.

In the summer of 2021, when she was 14, she moved in with Albertson and her sisters. Her adoption was finalized in April 2022. (Their brother was adopted into a different home in Greensboro.)

“Chelsey found us,” Albertson said. “Her sisters missed her. She helped raise them and I wanted her in our house. And we were fortunate enough to have the means.”

With the girls together under one roof, there was one family member missing from the equation.

Unconventional relationship

It’s unconventional for a birth mother to develop a relationship with an adoptive family.

Nothing prohibits it, but in cases involving the court-ordered forfeiture of parental rights — mental illness and drug abuse are often major factors — many adoptive families choose a different way.

Biological parents are left in the past. Finding or reconnecting with them are decisions adopted children can make in adulthood.

In Albertson’s view, that approach didn’t make sense for her children.

Albertson said she had met Kovach briefly but didn’t know much about her beyond what she’d been told by the girls and information she picked up throughout the adoption process.

“It was hard for me to know who Gabby was,” she said.

That changed after Chelsey moved in. Albertson knew that she had kept in contact with Kovach and heard them talking on the telephone.

“I asked her once who she was talking to and she said, ‘My biological mom’ almost like she’d been caught doing something,” Albertson said. “I just said ‘That’s great. You don’t have to hide it.’”

As she learned more, the door to working on a relationship opened. Visits and outings were arranged. Albertson said she wanted the children to know their birth mother and the story about how they’d come to be adopted.

“I’ve always been the kind of foster parent who believes the best thing to do is to try to keep good relationships,” Albertson said. “I don’t believe in sugar-coating things.”

Long and sometimes difficult conversations followed as boundaries were established. The women bonded and built trust as they realized they had the same goal — doing what was right for the girls.

All the while, Kovach had been working toward sobriety. She said she completed a rehab program.

“It’s hard to reach out for help,” Albertson said. “I’m proud of Gabby. It’s really hard to realize that the only way to help sometimes is to have your kids in the same system as you were in.”

‘It was devastating’

As relationships were rebuilt, Albertson said she and her husband decided to help Kovach financially.

Kovach had found an apartment in Greensboro, but wanted to move to Winston-Salem for a fresh start and to be closer to the girls.

Through the process of losing her parental rights and fighting addiction, subpoenas, hearing notices and court orders about child support had piled up.

But without a permanent address, Kovach said she didn’t receive subpoenas and letters.

A thick file compiled in the Guilford County Courthouse between 2018 and 2023 — Guilford County on behalf of NC Foster Care vs. Gabrielle Kovach — supports that claim.

Several notices in that file indicate that process servers had tried and failed to serve her.

A lot of it, Kovach said, was lost in the haze of addiction.

“There were so many letters,” Kovach said. “I’d been living out of hotels and all these letters showed up about child support. I thought ‘What the heck?’ I didn’t open most of them.”

The bottom line, per court records, is that Kovach owes the state $47,427.55 — even with a credit applied for the 19 months Chelsey and her brother lived with foster parents.

Most states try to collect child-support from parents whose children go to foster care; North Carolina is not alone in that. An administrative law requires foster care cases to be referred to child-support collection and handled by counties, wrote Summer Tonizzo, a communications officer for the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The thinking is that it’s a way to recoup some of the cost of running the foster care system.

The state budgeted $301.3 million in fiscal 2022 for foster care, Tonizzo wrote in an email. That does not include money allocated for child care by individual counties.

In fiscal 2022, a little more than $4.7 million in child support was collected in North Carolina. By statute, that money goes into the foster-care budget and not to foster children nor directly to families who provide care.

Different states approach collection in different ways. Some pursue parents hard; others recognize the burden it places on parents who often struggle financially.

There are also competing and somewhat contradictory federal laws.

A 1984 federal law, passed in the Reagan administration, calls for states to make parents pay some of the cost of foster care.

But in 2018, Congress passed the Family First Preservation Services Act which directed state agencies to focus on preserving families and help struggling parents reunite with their children.

That led some states to curtail such collection efforts. North Carolina is not one of those states.

Yet.

“I understand that it’s a law on the books and I don’t want to disparage that,” Albertson said. “I get that some people are monsters, abusers who hurt their children and molesters with no business around children.

“But there are others caught up in substance abuse … We tell people to pull themselves up by the bootstraps, they get off drugs and then the state starts taking their money away from them?”

That could change, however. Senate Bill 443 — state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth is one of three co-sponsors — was filed recently and would allow for the suspension, reduction or forgiveness of child support arrears in some instances.

Part of the reasoning is to help parents — single mothers in particular — who’ve taken steps to rebuild lives, perhaps regained custody of their children or found positive ways to develop healthy relationships with their kids.

That bill has been referred to a Senate committee on rules and operations.

Kovach knows how this all looks and sounds. She’s very aware of her situation, what people might say and how others may judge her.

“Words don’t hurt me,” she said. “All I know is, I got really lucky for my kids.”

By speaking publicly, she’s hopeful that a conversation might result in discussing the state’s role in adding financial penalty to the devastation of losing children and a difficult road to recovery.

“It was devastating. (Collection efforts) just feels like they want to bring me down,” she said.

Trying to pay for basics such as food, rent and utilities, she said, is difficult enough with low-paying jobs. Withholding tax refunds and garnishing wages, even at $40 or $50 a month, can be devastating for someone trying to get by on minimum wage.

That’s not to say Kovach is ungrateful or unaware of the blessing she received when Rebecca Alberton adopted her daughters and then found it in her heart to include her in their lives.

“When Becca came into my life she offered positive advice and guidance,” Kovach said. “A real support system. I began to think ‘I can do this. I can fight for my children.’

“She gave me hope that I can do it, too.’”