Fans of North Carolina, N.C. State, Duke, Wake Forest and other colleges may not can see their teams’ football games Saturday on television with the blackout of ESPN channels on Spectrum and local stations on DirecTV.

The dispute between the Walt Disney Co. and Charter Spectrum Communications has left nearly 15 million cable TV subscribers without ESPN and other networks affiliated with Disney.

WXII-Channel 12 and WCWG-Channel 50 have been blackout to DISH’s satellite customers in the Triad because Hearst Television failed to reach a new distribution agreement with DISH, Hearst officials said Friday.

That means its customers cannot tune into NBC’s Notre Dame football game on Saturday or the NFL’s Sunday night game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.

Disney officials outlined their position in their dispute with Charter.

“As the U.S. Open reaches the men’s and women’s finals, and fans gear up for a weekend of college football and the opening of the NFL season, it’s unfortunate that Charter decided to abandon their consumers by denying them access to our great programming,” Disney said Thursday in a statement.

“While they (Charter) have stated their ‘indifference’ to the needs of millions of paying customers, we will not lose sight of what is most important — investing in the highest-quality stories, news and sports for our audience,” Disney said. “The question for Charter is clear: Do you care about your subscribers and what they’re telling you they want — or not?

“Disney stands ready to resolve this dispute and do what’s in the best interest of Charter’s customers,” Disney said.

Charter is telling its Spectrum TV customers about a special deal being offered by Fubo live streaming services to get two months at discounts of 25% or 30%, depending on the plan.

“We are disappointed with The Walt Disney Co.’s decision to remove their networks from our lineup and deny our customers the opportunity to watch,” Charter said in a statement.

“We would agree to The Walt Disney Co.’s significant rate increase despite their declining ratings,” Charter said. “But they are trying to force our customers to pay for their very expensive programming, even those customers who don’t want it or worse, can’t afford it.

“The current video ecosystem is broken,” Charter said. “With The Walt Disney Co., we have proposed a model that creates better alignment for the industry and better choices for our customers. We are hopeful we can find a path forward.”

Chris Winfrey, Charter’s president and chief executive, said Wednesday that his company wants to resolve its dispute with Disney.

“Look, we all have a sense of urgency to resolve it quickly because our customers are stuck in the middle,” Winfrey said. “These are not just our customers. These are Disney customers as well. And so we have a responsibility to try to solve it quickly.”

College and NFL football fans also will not able see games on Nextstar Media Group stations, such as FOX8/WGHP, because those channels have been blacked out since early July. People can see WGHP programs with over the air antennas.

Nextstar Media Group and DirecTV have been unable to reach a broadcast agreement for more than three months.

Gov. Roy Cooper sent a letter Wednesday to Disney and Charter officials, urging them to end their dispute and reach a broadcast agreement “that would allow North Carolina customers to get the services they’ve paid for and to view ACC football games and other popular sporting event,” the governor’s press office said in a statement.

“The ongoing failure to reach a broadcast agreement means many North Carolina Charter Spectrum customers faced an unnecessary blackout of their favorite teams’ games and may not be able to enjoy games at all while the dispute continues,” Cooper wrote in his letter.

“Your customers pay a lot of their hard-earned money to watch your entertainment, and most of them don’t care how you divide the profits they help you earn,” Cooper wrote. “But they do care that they are now paying for something they’re not getting, and they want you to settle this dispute right away. As an avid sports fan myself, I second that sentiment.”

Doug Arthur, a managing director at Huber Research Partners in Greenwich, Conn., said he is surprised “that the Disney-Charter dispute hasn’t entered into a ‘transition’ in which service is restored and finer points of what looks like a big disagreement are hashed out over a period of time.”

The loss of ESPN and other programs has irked some people.

In a letter to the Journal editor, John Wigodsky of Winston-Salem wrote in part that Spectrum hasn’t indicated whether its customers will be credited on their bills for lost service.

“If you are a monopoly, you can get away with abusing your customers with little recourse,” Wigodsky wrote. “Prepare, Spectrum management, for Judgment Day will come and the direction you will travel is straight to hell.”

Charter is offering its customers who call into its customer service operation a rebate, Charter said.

NFL fans can sign up for YouTube’s first season as the carrier of “NFL Sunday Ticket,” which begins Sunday.

YouTube takes over the consumer version of “Sunday Ticket” from DirecTV. YouTube agreed to a seven-year contract with the NFL in December 2022 worth more than $2 billion per season.

DirecTV has a separate deal to distribute “Sunday Ticket” in bars, restaurants and other businesses.

Mossy’s Eats Ales Spirits, a sports bar in Clemmons, uses DirecTV for NFL Sunday Ticket for its customers, said Bob Bullock, Mossy’s manager.

“I expect to have a lot of Panthers’ fans here on Sunday who can’t see the Panthers’ game on Spectrum and DirecTV,” Bullock said.

Last weekend, the phones at Mossy’s “were ringing off the hook” with people asking whether the sports bar’s television would carry their college football teams’ games, Bullock said.

Some of his customers who are frustrated with the dispute between Disney and Charter have either dropped Charter and or plan to do so and sign up for streaming TV services, Bullock said.

“We have Spectrum at home,” Bullock said. “I’m trying to convince my wife to make changes. But we are creatures of old habits.”