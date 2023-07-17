One of the Triad’s most visible industrial sites has been hit with a repeat state environmental violation.

Unacceptable levels of MTBE — a common additive in unleaded gasoline — were detected in groundwater flowing to a pond at Colonial Pipeline Co.’s Greensboro tank farm just off Interstate 40 near Piedmont Triad International Airport, according to state documents.

MTBE concentrations in water flowing from a drainage pipe in February were four times the limit allowed under the company’s state water quality permit. Monthly levels were nearly twice the permitted level.

MTBE readings double the allowable threshold also were detected a year earlier.

The company said last year that the source of the contamination was a plume from a 1997 gas leak at the site. “The groundwater in the area of the plume contributes to the discharge,” Colonial spokeswoman Meredith Stone said at the time.

The flow into the pond was constant, even when there is no rain, which indicated it was being fed by groundwater, and none of the additive had been detected offsite, she added.

After conferring with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, the company installed a groundwater treatment system that went into operation in June 2022 — but the highest MTBE levels were detected seven months later.

The affected collection pond feeds the East Fork of the Deep River, an already environmentally fragile waterway.

MTBE, a flammable liquid used as an additive for unleaded gasoline since the 1980s, increases octane and oxygen levels in fuel and reduces polluting emissions, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Because of concerns for groundwater contamination and water quality, MTBE is now banned or limited in several states,” the CDC says in an online fact sheet.

Exposure to MTBE, typically through automobile exhaust or in areas near fuel facilities like the one operated by Colonial, can cause respiratory irritation, dizziness and disorientation, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

No health issues related to the high MTBE levels at the Colonial site have been reported.

Colonial’s 5,500-mile pipeline system, which transports more than 100 millions of gallons of fuel per day, slices through the heart of the Triad and passes under the Yadkin River as it crosses from Davie County to Davidson County.

In 2020, more than two million gallons of gasoline leaked from a Colonial pipe into a Mecklenburg County nature preserve.

The company agreed last summer to a $5 million settlement in a lawsuit filed against the company by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality over what the agency called “the largest inland fuel spill in the U.S.”

As of the agreement, Colonial had spent $55 million on clean-up efforts at the site, which are expected to continue for years.