Tom Hamilton, the market manager at WSJS, let Ask SAM know that WSJS will be broadcasting the Wake Forest baseball game Thursday night and hopefully, this weekend. Pregame begins at 6:40 p.m.

The games can be heard on AM600, 101.5FM, 104.9FM, 93.7FM, 103.1FM and online at www.wsjs.com, just hit the LISTEN LIVE bar on the website.

“Westwood One provided this opportunity for us and the play-by-play teams covering this in Omaha have been fantastic with coach’s interviews, insights, and excitement,” Hamilton said.