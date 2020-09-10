WINSTON-SALEM — Pulitzer Prize-winning columnists Peggy Noonan and Eugene Robinson will launch the inaugural season of Wake Forest University's Face to Face Speaker Forum next month.
The two journalists will speak virtually Oct. 20. The online event starts at 7 p.m., followed by their conversation from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Noonan has written a weekly column for the Wall Street Journal since 2000 and is the author nine books on American politics, history and culture. She won a Pulitzer for commentary in 2017 for her writings on the 2016 presidential election.
Robinson writes a column twice a week for The Washington Post, where he has worked as a reporter, editor and foreign correspondent since 1980. The author of three books, Robinson was awarded a Pulitzer for commentary in 2009 for his columns on the 2008 presidential race.
The event is free for Wake Forest students, employees and season subscribers to the Face to Face Speaker Forum. Tickets for the general public are $10. Click here to buy tickets.
The speaker series continues Jan. 26 with journalist and author Malcolm Gladwell. Other 2020-21 season events will feature former U.S. secretaries of state Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell on March 18 and cellist Yo-Yo Ma on May 1.
Wake Forest announced the lineup of its new speaker series back in March. But the university has postponed two events scheduled for the fall to the spring semester and added the virtual Robinson and Noonan event for next month.
