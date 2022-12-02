Coming Saturday, the Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade. Here's how that could affect your driving plans.

Many streets in downtown Winston-Salem will be closed Saturday for the Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. at West Fourth and Poplar streets, said Taylor Furgalack, the vice president of community for Winston-Salem Jaycees.

The intersection of Broad and Fourth streets will be closed, Furgalack said. Other closures will be 4½ Street, Holly Avenue and Poplar Street on both sides of Fourth Street. The street closures will begin at 2 p.m.

The parade will travel on Fourth Street and turn right onto Liberty Street. It will end on Liberty Street next to Corpening Plaza about 6:30 p.m.