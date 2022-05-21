Commissioners approve diversity resolution

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution of non-discrimination, diversity and inclusion on Thursday, pledging to make all county services open to everyone.

The resolution said the county is committed to equal employment opportunities, equal pay, a safe and healthy work environment and cultural awareness. It said the county welcomes all people to county facilities and events, and said that the county would promote "diversity awareness, equity, workplace harassment prevention and disability awareness."

County Manager Dudley Watts accepted the resolution on behalf of county employees, but not content to do so alone, invited all the other county employees in the commissioners' meeting room to join him at the speakers stand as the resolution was read by Commissioner Tonya McDaniel.

"I'm really proud of those fine, diverse group of people that make this county work, and we promise to do all those things," Watts told commissioners, after the resolution had passed.

The resolution approved by the commissioners was one of several they had looked at after some board members, including McDaniel and Commissioner Don Martin, had proposed that the board take action. McDaniel had framed the resolution as a way to lead into the LGBTQ community's Pride Month in June.

Although some versions had made specific reference to LGBTQ people, the version approved by commissioners was more generic. Commenting during the run-up to Thursday's meeting, Martin had said that the version of the resolution picked to put forward was one that backers hoped would receive the widest support on the board.

Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt had said she would not support a resolution that named specific groups, but in any event, Whisenhunt was attending a National Association of Counties on Thursday and did not vote.

Another member of the board's more conservative members, Richard Linville, had said last week that he had not made up his mind, but voted Thursday in favor of the resolution.

"I had not studied it that closely, and I did from that time to yesterday," Linville said on Friday.

Meanwhile, McDaniel also sponsored a resolution supporting the celebration of Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery and is celebrated nationally on June 19.

Commissioners passed that resolution by a unanimous vote as well. The holiday has its origins in Galveston, Texas, where the end of slavery was not announced until June 19, 1865 because the area was geographically remote.

