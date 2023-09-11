A N.C. House bill that would de-annex three tracts from the Village of Clemmons had the Senate members named Thursday for its concurrence committee.

It is expected that the committee will remove Clemmons from House Bill 5 since the House rejected by a 102-0 vote on July 14 a fast-track Senate attempt to allow the de-annexation.

The initial version of HB5 filed by Erin Pare, R-Wake, addresses a de-annexation request in Fuquay-Varina.

The House committee conferees are Pare and John Bradford III, R-Mecklenburg. The Senate conferees are Bill Rabon, R-New Hanover, and Timothy Moffitt, R-Henderson.

“Rep. Paré expects that the Clemmons language will be removed from the bill,” Sarah Wetherby, a spokeswoman for Paré, said Aug. 15.

HB5 was changed June 27 by Jarvis to insert language that would serve to de-annex 1520, 1526 and 1532 Lewisville-Clemmons Road. The three properties are owned by Lindsay Vogler Jr. and Robert Vogler.

The 1520 tract of 0.35 acres has Mad Greek Grill as a tenant, while the 1526 tract is 0.97 acres and the 1532 tract is 0.43 acres and contains a 1,508-square-foot residence.

Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, said July 12 the Senate changes should not be accepted for two primary reasons: an out-of-county legislator — Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson — submitted the amendment to HB5; and protests from the property owners and the eight mayors in Forsyth.

Jarvis has not responded to requests for comment on his involvement with the HB5 amendment.

Zenger told the House that the Clemmons de-annex language “was not popular” with his constituents. He said he had “spoken to all the players involved and expects (the Clemmons de-annex language) to be removed and for Rep. Erin Pare’s bill to advance.”

It is typical for legislators to approve most local bills with little, if any, scrutiny.

The Voglers sent a letter to the Forsyth legislative delegation saying they are “100% opposed to our property’s inclusion in this bill.”