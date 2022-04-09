Community band leader's influence felt across generations

As much as the music itself, the idea behind the Winston-Salem Community Band made it stand out.

Created in 1977 by Charles Robert “Bob” Clark, a talented musician and renowned teacher, the Community Band had two guiding principles: no one interested in joining would be turned away due to ability — enthusiasm mattered more — and its performances would always be given free of charge.

“Robert’s saying was ‘If his band concert was good, it was good for nothing,’” said Marion Clark, his wife of 68 years.

Clark, husband, father of five and a veteran of the U.S. Army, died March 27, a loss for the entire community and not just those with an ear for music. He was 94.

In demand

Within the music world, Clark’s professional accomplishments were indeed noteworthy.

The short list includes being recruited into the N.C. Symphony when he was just 14, winning a spot as the principal tuba player in the renowned U.S. Army Field Band, playing for 27 years with the Winston-Salem Symphony and being asked to perform with the Ringling Brothers Circus Band and the Ice Capades when those traveling shows rolled into the state.

He taught music in public schools including Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Davidson and Randolph counties, Appalachian State, UNCG, High Point University and Wake Forest.

“Music was his life,” said daughter Rebecca Clark. “He was always busy working different jobs but he knew how lucky he was.”

His time in the U.S. Army during the Korean War bears mention, too, as the draftee Clark was assigned to his highest, best use of his talent — something that doesn’t always happen in the service.

The unit to which he was assigned out of boot camp was slated for deployment to Korea during the Korean Conflict. The Pentagon reassigned him, Marion Clark said, after he’d auditioned for the field band during an intermission in one of its performances. “He was fortunate,” Marion Clark said.

After his retirement from the paying jobs that raised a family, it was the Community Band that fed Clark’s passion, however.

“He wanted everyone to have the opportunity to play music,” Rebecca Clark said, “because he realized that not everyone was fortunate enough to be able to make their living playing music.”

Generational influence

That one word — fortunate — came up frequently in discussing Clark’s life.

No one realized that more than Clark himself, and that led to the second pillar of the Winston-Salem Community Band — free performances for anyone with the time and inclination to come out.

“He grew up poor,” Marion Clark said. “He wanted to be able to give something back to other people.”

Concerts typically were played during the holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas, fall and winter and a series outdoors at Miller Park during the summer. Back in the day, the band also played at Graylyn and other venues.

“That made him really happy,” Rebecca Clark said. “He never wanted to retire.”

Eventually, it was the COVID pandemic rather than age or a lack of desire that led Clark to put down his conductor’s baton in 2020.

By then, though, his legacy in the world of music and beyond had long been set. Robert “Bob” Clark had been teaching so well and for so long that his reach literally spanned generations.

“Bob was definitely a positive, encouraging guy and not just in music,” said Paul Tanner, a member of the community band. “I was a physics major in college, only part-time in music. He was just as interested in the physics and math I was doing.

“He was the same way, always positive, with my kids when they took lessons from him.”

