Community leaders from Winston-Salem leave lasting legacies for their achievements

In a year punctuated by tragedy and hardship, Winston-Salem was touched by the deaths of pioneers and leaders, including longtime council member Vivian Burke and former state representative Larry Womble.
But while these deaths are a loss to the community in a year harder than most, their legacies will continue to have an impact.
From civic leaders to Broadway professionals, these 21 individuals were advocates who spent their lives fighting for justice and reform. They’re trailblazers who defied the odds to become what they were always told they couldn’t be. They’re champions of justice fighting for those without a voice. They’re pioneers in science, law, medicine, art, education and more.
Their contributions have helped forge the identity of the community that we call home.
Vivian Burke
Throughout her nearly 43 years on the Winston-Salem City Council, Vivian Burke transformed the city through her dedication.
Setting the record as the longest serving city council member, Burke devoted half her life to the Council, serving as mayor pro tem six times.
Her legacy includes the creation of the Human Relations Department to ensure better race relations and initiating the city's Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise Program.
Burke began her career in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools as a school guidance counselor.
Her election to the council in 1977 as a representative for the Northeast Ward led to her involvement in numerous citywide initiatives.
Among her many accomplishments, Burke, who died at age 85 in May, spearheaded the first-ever Martin Luther King Jr. Helping Hands Day for city employees, the Burke-Joines Scholarship Award, the Project We Care Program and Outstanding Women Leaders.
An advocate for volunteerism, Burke was honored by the city with the renaming of the public safety building.
Larry Womble
A champion of justice, Larry Womble was a voice for those who had none, fighting for the victims of state-sponsored sterilization and minorities throughout his tenure as an elected official.
Womble — who served in the North Carolina House for nine terms beginning in 1995 — filed an unprecedented bill in 2005 requiring compensation for women who had been sterilized in the state eugenics program.
A bill passed in 2012, paving a path for the rest of the nation, that required state compensation.
Womble dedicated his life to civic involvement, beginning with a career in education as a school teacher and administrator, and was named Assistant Principal of the Year.
Entrenched in community activism, Womble earned a seat on the Winston-Salem City Council in 1981, where he fought for low-income residents and minorities. He also led an effort to improve conditions in the rundown Columbia Terrace neighborhood.
Womble — who died in May at age 78 — was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2019, the most distinguished service award that the governor can assign.
Harris Clein
For nearly 73 years, Harris Clein was a fixture at Camel Pawn Shop in Winston-Salem and a pillar in the community.
Clein, who died in January, began working for the downtown retail store when he was 16. He later took the helm as owner and operator of the business, which was founded by his parents in 1931.
A Reynolds High School grad who completed a tour of duty with the U.S. Army in Germany, he worked hard to maintain the store’s classic department store-like feel.
The store, which opened in 1931 — less than 20 years after Winston and Salem became one city — remains on North Liberty Street, interwoven with the city’s history.
Howell Binkley
Before Howell Binkley became a Tony Award-winning light designer, he was the Demon mascot for Reynolds High School and a student with a love for theater.
After graduating from Reynolds in 1974, the Winston-Salem native went on to work on 52 Broadway shows throughout his career.
Binkley — who also worked at the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem — won awards for his lighting design work in the musical "Hamilton" in 2016 and "Jersey Boys" in 2006.
Renowned for his innovative work, Binkley died in May at age 64 after a three-year battle with cancer.
Nancy Gannaway
During a time when segregation was raging in the South, Nancy Gannaway dared to shatter barriers.
In 1955, Gannaway became the first Black female dentist in Winston-Salem and went on to treat thousands of patients.
For much of her 57-year career, Gannaway worked out of the dental office that she built as an addition to her home on New Walkertown Road.
Gannaway, who died in January, was recognized as one of eight healthcare legends of East Winston by Winston-Salem State University’s School of Health Sciences last year.
Cynthia Douthit
A pioneer in mortuary science, Cynthia Douthit defied norms to become the first licensed female funeral director and embalmer in Forsyth County.
Following in the footsteps of her parents who both worked in funeral services, Douthit received her license in 1966 and was among the first women to break into the then male-dominated field.
The Atkins High School graduate is also credited with being one of the first females to drive hearses and ambulances on emergency calls, according to her obituary.
Her family said Douthit, who died in April, will be remembered most for her kindness.
The Rev. John Young
The Rev. John Young dedicated more than 20 years to helping local low-income families and homeless people.
Young founded the Potter’s House Family Resource Center, now at 1229 E. 25th St., after recognizing a need while working as a chaplain at the Forsyth Correctional Center in Winston-Salem.
His faith-based ministry expanded from serving 17 children in 1998 to serving 1,000 meals this spring to first responders.
Young, who died in May also worked as a police officer and firefighter throughout the 1980s and later he became an award-winning barbecue pitmaster, owning Carolina Smokin’ John’s BBQ.
Elizabeth Barker Johnson
A World War II veteran and lifelong teacher, Elizabeth Barker Johnson touched many lives in her 100 years.
Johnson's service with the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion — the only Black women's unit to serve overseas during WWII — took her to France and England where she sorted the millions of pieces of mail that arrived for U.S. military personnel.
As a teacher and school volunteer for nearly 50 years, Johnson taught in North Carolina and Virginia schools after graduating from Winston-Salem State University in 1949.
While Johnson had to forgo her college graduation, she had the chance to walk across the stage at the school’s graduation last year at age 99.
"She is one of the most incredible people I have met during my time on the planet," Elwood Robinson, WSSU’s chancellor, said in a Facebook post after her death in August.
Jim Shaw
From his work revitalizing downtown to starting an aviation and aeronautics summer camp, Jim Shaw was a fixture in the city.
Since the founding of the Jim Shaw Aviation Center Education Academy at Smith Reynolds Airport in 2010, Shaw raised thousands of dollars each year to keep fees low for campers and give local students hands-on aviation experience.
Among his many accolades, Shaw became the first Black person to own a B.F. Goodrich franchise in the Southeast. The city also named the intersection of Liberty and 25th streets "Jim Shaw Boulevard" for a year in 2007 in honor of his work developing the Liberty Street corridor.
"I think Jim will be remembered as a man who had a huge heart and who loved this city," Mayor Allen Joines said at the time of Shaw’s November death.
Lenwood G. Davis
Lenwood G. Davis was once recognized as “the most prolific living bibliographer in the Western hemisphere, if not the world,” according to a Journal article from 1992.
He dedicated his life to uncovering and documenting African American history — what he saw as an unexplored area of study — through his writing and decades of teaching.
Davis was one of three professors at Winston-Salem State University who collaborated on writing a 200-page book of local history, "African Americans in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County: A Pictorial History."
The 26 books and more than 100 articles written by Davis — who died in May — are a legacy that will continue to preserve the history he worked hard to protect.
Gerald Freedman
An internationally renowned stage director, Gerald Freedman served as the dean of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts for 21 years.
Under his leadership, UNCSA became one of the highest ranked undergraduate and high school acting conservatories in the U.S.
Freedman also taught at Yale University and at Juilliard, where his students included the late comedian and actor Robin Williams and Mandy Patinkin.
In 2008, Freedman — who died in March — received the North Carolina Award for Fine Arts, the state’s highest civilian honor, in recognition of his career as a director and educator.
In 2012, following Freedman’s retirement, the largest theater on UNCSA’s campus was named in his honor.
Fred Crumpler
A prominent Winston-Salem attorney, Fred Crumpler helped revolutionize the criminal justice system, coining the Alford plea in 1970.
Named for Crumpler’s client Henry Alford, the plea established the right of a criminal defendant to enter a plea without admitting guilt.
Crumpler’s work across criminal, divorce and civil lawsuits earned the Reynolds High School graduate a lifetime achievement award from the Forsyth County Criminal Defense Trial Lawyers Association in 2004.
Crumpler, who died in January, founded the law firm that is now known as Crumpler Freedman Parker & Witt after graduating from Wake Forest Law School.
According to his obituary, Crumpler lived his professional life by a single motto: “Use your best judgment, never stop fighting for a client and always be a man of integrity.”
Dr. Larry Hopkins
Dr. Larry Hopkins, a Wake Forest University football star, strived to help women without financial means throughout his storied career as a well-known doctor of obstetrics and gynecology.
Founding Today’s Woman clinic, he worked to aid disadvantaged mothers and to reduce infant mortality in low-income neighborhoods.
Throughout his career, Hopkins — who also served in the Air Force — delivered thousands of babies, including NBA player and Winston-Salem native Chris Paul.
Hopkins, who died in November, is also credited with breaking Brian Piccolo's rushing record and averaging 111.6 yards a game in his senior year as a fullback at Wake Forest in 1970.
Stephen Hairston Sr.
From decades of police service to leading the Winston-Salem chapter of the NAACP, Stephen Hairston Sr. worked hard to transform the community in pursuit of equality.
Hairston, a Winston-Salem State graduate, advocated for more educational opportunities for Black students and fought for economic opportunities for residents in low-income areas.
A former police sergeant, he strived to reform law enforcement agencies, urging them to take more steps to rehabilitate gang members and reduce police traffic checkpoints in minority neighborhoods.
In 1995, Hairston — who died in February — told the Winston-Salem Journal he hoped officers could serve as role models for children in low-income neighborhoods.
Carl Tacy
Coaching in perhaps the golden age of the ACC, Carl Tacy helped mold Wake Forest University basketball into a formidable program.
Tacy, who coached from 1972 to 1985, led some of the greatest players in the school’s history, including Rod Griffin, Skip Brown and Tyrone "Muggsy" Bogues — all of whom have jerseys retired at Joel Coliseum.
Nicknamed "Gentleman Carl,” Tacy won 222 games for the Deacons, taking them to the NCAA Tournament four times and the NIT twice.
“Carl was a great coach and an even better person," Gene Hooks, Wake Forest's athletics director said in a statement after Tacy’s April death.
Dudley Shearburn
While Dudley Shearburn’s accomplishments are widespread, perhaps her greatest mark was as an educator for nearly 40 years at Salem College and Academy.
While there, the mother of seven and world traveler helmed the Orton Center, which focused on special education curricula.
She was also instrumental in creating the school’s Adult Degree Program and Women’s Studies classes and hosted a book club in Winston-Salem for 20 years.
Shearburn, who died in June at age 91, also penned a book in 2006 recounting her adventures from her 87 trips abroad.
Clark S. Brown
Clark S. Brown devoted most of his life to his role as a licensed embalmer and funeral director of his family’s firm.
He originally planned to join the Air Force after graduating from Atkins High School in 1956 but, dissuaded by his mother, attended college and joined his father at Clark S. Brown & Sons.
Brown’s own son followed in his footsteps and his oldest grandson is now a fourth-generation licensed funeral director.
After nearly 59 years of service, Brown, who died in June, is remembered for his dedication to his craft and his "fair and honest," treatment of people, according to his obituary.
The Rev. Carlton Eversley
An impassioned advocate, The Rev. Carlton Eversley spent much of his life giving a voice to those who had none in his pursuit of justice.
Eversley fought to desegregate the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system as an advocate for the education of Black students after moving to the city in 1984.
The leader of the education caucus of the local chapter of the NAACP, Eversley also led the charge to free those many believed to be wrongfully convicted, including Darryl Hunt and Kalvin Michael Smith.
Eversley — who died in September at age 62 — also served as the pastor of Dellabrook Presbyterian Church for 35 years.
Mary Bailey Thomas
As a longtime art and photography teacher, Mary Bailey Thomas has shared her craft with thousands of students across Winston-Salem and Davidson County.
Throughout her 40-year career, Thomas taught art, photography, design and darkroom in college courses, community classes and at a handful of private and public schools.
Thomas — who died in September — taught for a stint at Forsyth Country Day School between 2002 and 2011 and also worked at the Sawtooth Center for Visual Arts and Salem College as an adjunct photography instructor.
Thomas' work has been displayed in public and private collections throughout the Southeastern United States, including at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, Salem College and Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Carl F. Parrish
Criminal defense attorney Carl Parrish gained a public spotlight in the 1990s when he was asked to appear as a legal expert on WXII’s weekly segment “Ask the Lawyer.”
Throughout his 24 years on the show, Parrish answered legal questions on-air from viewers while also working as a prominent attorney, eventually owning his own firm, Carl Parrish Law.
Throughout his 43-year law career, Parrish represented a range of criminal defendants and government employees who faced criminal charges or allegations of misconduct.
Parrish, a 1974 Wake Forest Law School graduate, had a passion for law and was known for never taking a day off.
Parrish, who died in March at age 70, shuttered his practice in late 2017.
Christian Garrison
An award-winning filmmaker, Christian Garrison’s creativity and candid nature shone through his many films.
His 1969 film “Blues Maker” — which bluntly honed in on a country town in Mississippi in the 1960s — featured influential blues guitarist Fred McDowell and garnered the Cine Golden Eagle award. The film was also shown at a film festival in Venice, Italy.
Garrison — who died at his Winston-Salem home in July — worked as a screenwriter, actor, technician and director throughout his film career.