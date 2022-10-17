Company eyes half-dozen major NC solar projects

­­A renewable energy company says it will seek state approval for six solar projects that would be among the largest in North Carolina and have the capacity to produce a combined 480 megawatts of electricity — enough to power the equivalent of about 67,000 typical homes at one time.

California-based Cypress Creek Renewables will file applications for the facilities with the N.C. Utilities Commission this week, a company spokesperson told the Journal Monday.

Based on other Cypress Creek projects in North Carolina, total investment in the new power plants would likely top $500 million.

The solar farms, if approved and fully operational, would reduce emissions that contribute to climate change by 370,000 tons per year, the equivalent of taking 71,000 cars off the road, according to Cypress Creek.

Two of the 80-megawatt projects are planned in Duplin County, with the others in Bladen, Jones, Onslow and Wayne counties.

Cypress Creek has submitted proposals with Duke Energy to sell electricity generated by the solar farms directly to the utility, and there likely will be stiff competition from other projects.

While Duke originally planned on committing to at least 700 megawatts of additional solar capacity from new projects through its 2022 solar procurement program, the utility has received eligible proposals totaling nearly 5,000 megawatts, spokesman Randy Wheeless said Monday.

“We are awaiting a N.C. Utilities Commission decision on an approved (megawatt) target quantity,” Wheeless added in an email.

Part of the plan

Duke’s future energy mix will be guided by the state’s so-called carbon plan when it is approved this year by the utilities commission. That plan will provide a path for meeting North Carolina’s target of eliminating 70% of climate-related emissions, compared to 2005 levels, by 2030 and reaching “carbon neutrality” by mid-century.

Those standards were established by climate legislation passed by the N.C. General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper in October 2021.

The commission has received carbon plan proposals from Duke and other organizations and completed weeks of public hearings ahead of its final decision, which must come by the end of the year.

Cypress Creek spokeswoman Angeli Chandler said the company expects Duke to commit to between 1,200 and 1,500 megawatts of new solar energy this year.

“While we hope to secure a contract with Duke Energy under (the 2022) procurement, there is a reasonable chance that Duke Energy will elect to contract with other projects submitted,” Chandler noted. “If a project is not selected, it can participate in the next annual Duke Energy procurement or choose to not proceed.”

Construction on Cypress Creek projects accepted by Duke and approved by the utilities commission would likely begin in 2024 or 2025, she added.

Local land-use approvals, environmental studies, and reviews of grid compatibility and connection costs also would be part of the pre-installation process.

'Clean-energy leaderboard'

Cypress Creek Renewables says it has invested more than $2.3 billion in North Carolina projects and owns 145 solar and energy storage sites in the state. The company, which operates a 24-hour operations center in Durham, also runs more than 100 facilities for other owners and employs about 150 people in North Carolina.

The company already is seeking approval for a $104 million, 80-megawatt solar facility near Denton in Davidson County and a nearly $90 million, 74-megawatt project in Lenoir County.

Investments from companies like Cypress Creek are critical to meeting the state's climate goals, said Matt Abele, spokesman for the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association.

“As a whole, North Carolina has more than 8,000 megawatts of solar installed, so proposed projects like these would continue to add to our state’s leadership on the national clean-energy leaderboard,” Abele explained.

North Carolina is fourth in the nation for solar capacity, behind California, Texas and Florida.