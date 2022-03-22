Company proposing new mine in Yadkin County will share plans Wednesday

Neighbors who were kept in the dark for more than eight months about exploratory drilling on a 500-acre tract of rural land in Yadkin County will get a firsthand look Wednesday at plans for a proposed rock mining operation on the site.

Representatives of Three Oaks Quarry, a newly created Winston-Salem company that would operate the mine — including a fully exposed, 61-acre extraction pit just a few hundred yards from West Yadkin Elementary — will host an all-day drop-in session to share information on the project Wednesday at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Educational Building.

The 322-acre operation would remove deposits of stone, gravel and sand used to create aggregate, a key ingredient in concrete, asphalt and similar road-building and construction materials.

Three Oaks Quarry President Jack Mitchell revealed his plans for the site — northwest of the intersection of Old U.S. 421 and U.S. 21 near Hamptonville — in a letter this month to neighboring property owners and residents.

The site is a combination of forest and farmland.

Any mining operation would need a county rezoning and special-use permit, as well as state approval.

A group of neighbors have been pushing Yadkin officials to strengthen current county mining ordinances or ban new mining altogether before Mitchell submits rezoning and special-use permit requests.

Current county mining regulations require a 500-foot setback from the nearest homes or public buildings.

Yadkin County Board of Commissioners Chairman Kevin Austin told the Journal in January he and his colleagues would weigh all aspects of any rezoning request, and that open-pit mining is "always a possibility" if it is considered good for the county.

The drop-in information session will be from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Educational Building banquet hall, 2051 Agricultural Way, Yadkinville.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

