Company that booked McCartney still investigating how many missed the show – or parts of it – because of traffic

People are complaining about time spent in traffic instead of in the concert when they came to see Paul McCartney play at Truist Field on Saturday.

On various social media sites, fans are venting their frustration over what they called a lack of planning that they believe caused them to miss some or all of McCartney’s show.

“I have been to concerts with 100,000 people and never seen it this bad,” Becky Campbell Sexton wrote on the Journal’s Facebook page, after she gave up on seeing McCartney here when 9:45 p.m. came and she was still in her car in traffic.

Other fans are responding that people should have realized that attending a concert by a former Beatle would demand a lot of advance planning. Some say they had no problem getting to the show.

Officials involved with putting on the event appeared to acknowledge difficulties, although they weren’t saying anything yet about how they plan to respond.

“We are still collecting information on how many actual patrons were impacted,” said Andrew Brown, the public relations manager for Greensboro Coliseum Complex, which manages bookings at Truist Field.

Brown did not say how many people attended the concert or how many parking spaces were available for patrons. He said everyone who got tickets through Ticketmaster received two emails last week with detailed information that stressed getting there by 6 p.m.

The parking areas opened at 3 p.m. The concert was supposed to start at 8 p.m. but did not actually get underway until around 8:40.

Brown said the storm that brought rain, lightning and winds that passed through before the concert “certainly a factor in delaying arrivals.”

Sexton, who drove to Winston-Salem from Kingsport, Tenn., to see McCartney, said she’s hoping she can get a refund.

“And the horrible traffic and parking situation made many miss it, even after spending over $1,000 to be there,” she wrote on the Journal’s Facebook page, adding a little later that “I think our biggest mistake is that we followed the traffic signs telling us where to go.”

In a telephone interview, Sexton said she and her husband and adult son had spent Friday night in a hotel in Lexington, and had gotten on the road to Winston-Salem by 4 p.m. or so.

Their three tickets had cost them $1,400, she said.

After stopping for gas, Sexton and her family traveled north on U.S. 52 and made it as far as Exit 110, she said, when they got into a traffic jam that lasted all the rest of the way. Exit 110 spans the area around Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Liberty Street.

At 8:08 p.m., she said, she and her family were still stuck in traffic on U.S. 52. Traffic was exiting at Akron Drive (Exit 112) but the jam continued from there to the area of the stadium, she said.

“At 9:45 we were close enough that we could hear it,” she said. “But it looked like there were still a couple miles of traffic ahead of us. At this point, we had been sitting in the car for five and a half hours. We had planned on eating. We had not eaten. Everyone had to use the bathroom. Nobody felt physically well after all that. It was bad.”

They gave up. Sexton said they went back to their Lexington hotel, got a bite to eat, and went home the next day.

Sexton got some pushback for her remarks from others who said she didn’t plan well enough:

“So you only arrived 2 hours early for an event tantamount to the Pope arriving,” Denise Warren told her. “Guess what happened?”

The Winston-Salem Police Department did send out a public notice about 9:10 p.m. Saturday, acknowledging “increased traffic in and around Truist Field ... due to the Paul McCartney concert,” but referred traffic questions to Wake Forest University.

Police also pointed to a press release earlier in the week that had concert information including increased traffic.

“Additionally, a thunderstorm came through the area, which caused delays in parking vehicles,” police said.

Wake Forest University, which owns Truist Field, issued a statement calling the concert a “historic event,” and said it appreciates “the patience of the record-breaking crowd in the aftermath of a thunderstorm that caused some disruption in traffic patterns and the parking process.”

The university went on to say that it appreciated the efforts of police and others “in safely producing this memorable event.”

Some fans wrote on social media that it looked like local folks, who knew how to get around the area of the stadium better than out-of-towners, had an advantage in getting to their seats.

“Didn’t look like there’s an empty seat in the house to me,” Chris Fry Bonnema wrote. “I didn’t leave my house till 6:45 and was parked by 7:30, but I did know how to get around the side streets.”

David Feezor wrote on Facebook that he noticed that “all my friends who are from here got there fine,” and suggested that people from out of town got into trouble by using U.S. 52.

An Uber driver who asked that her name not be used said in a telephone conversation that traffic near Truist Field “is always a hot mess,” because it is “not convenient for drop-off or pick-up.”

The Uber driver said she used her knowledge of city streets to take sometimes convoluted routes to get to the stadium.

“It was bumper-to-bumper barely moving,” she said. “The cops were doing the best they could with what they had.”

John Armbruster, commenting on the Journal’s Facebook page, said the event presented “the typical Wake Forest traffic jam,” but said he left Lewisville at 7 p.m., parked at Prime Tyme on University Parkway, walked in from there and got to his seat by 8 p.m.

Kimberly Seets wrote on her Facebook page that she waited two hours to get a parking space, only to be told the lot was full. They finally found another spot.

“It seemed like cars were still waiting when we got seated and we missed the first five songs,” she wrote. “We were pretty furious, but believe me, we were not alone.”

