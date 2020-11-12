Complete count confirms Zenger win in N.C. House District 74

The counting of absentee and provisional ballots in Forsyth County has confirmed Republican Jeff Zenger as the apparent winner in the hard-fought contest for N.C. House District 74.
The results are not yet official, but with all the known ballots counted Thursday night, Zenger had 27,843, to 26,551 for his Democratic opponent, Winston-Salem Council Member Dan Besse.
Meanwhile, as ballot-counting continued across the state, incumbent Democratic Chief Justice Cheri Beasley overtook her GOP challenger Justice Paul Newby by 1,101 votes, with more ballots still to count on Friday.
And Jim O'Neill, the GOP district attorney in Forsyth County, fell further behind in his bid to become the next state attorney general. Incumbent Democrat Josh Stein led in that contest by more than 15,000 votes among almost 5.4 million votes cast.
The results will become official during Friday's canvass of the 2020 election. Tim Tsujii, the Forsyth County elections director, says he knows of no reason the totals could significantly change here.
The five-member Forsyth County Board of Elections added almost 2,200 absentee and provisional ballots to the Election Day totals during a counting session that started at 2 p.m. Thursday and didn't end until after 10:30 p.m.
The elections board approved the counting of 1,322 absentee ballots that arrived after Election Day, along with 31 military ballots and 51 ballots from overseas voters.
The board approved the full counting of almost 550 provisional ballots and the partial counting of almost 250 ballots. Partial counts take place when a provisional voter is found to have the right to vote, but has voted with the wrong ballot style because of where they showed up to vote on Election Day.
The board disapproved the counting of more than 680 provisional ballots.
A provisional ballot is cast when some kind of problem turns up when the voter attempts to vote. The elections board must decide on how to handle the ballots, although in practice the board defers to staff on all but the most difficult cases.
Tsujii said most of the disapproved provisional ballots were cast by people who are not registered to vote in the county. Another 68 were registered, but registered after the deadline to be eligible to vote. Some 63 provisional ballots were cast by voters who had been removed from the polls for felony convictions or other reasons such as moving and not re-registering to vote.
There were 23 voters who had moved out of the county, seven whose registration cards had been returned as undeliverable, and small numbers of others disapproved for various other reasons.
Meanwhile, Tsujii said there were 21 ballots that were fed into tabulators on Election Day when they should have been put in a provisional vote envelope. Of that number, only 14 were valid or partially so, but is not possible to recover the invalid ballots and remove them from the count.
The elections board has three Democrats and two Republicans, a mix that comes about because the governor is a Democrat.
Some of the decisions made by the elections board split on party lines: The GOP members wanted to disapprove 15 provisional ballots and eight votes from early voting because they were cast by voters who told election officials after they voted that they had accidentally cast a blank ballot.
Tsujii said some people apparently thought the tabulator, which only counts ballots, was a machine that would actually mark their ballot.
Previously, the elections board has disallowed such provisional ballots, and GOP member Stuart Russell said the board should do the same in the current election because "the law says you can only cast one ballot."
But the three Democrats outvoted the Republicans on the argument, expressed by member Catherine Jourdan, that people should not be "punished for not being very clever."
However, the board later rescinded its approval of all 15 of the ballots when it turned out that there were no blank ballots that corresponded to some of the ones voters claimed they had submitted.
The elections board Republicans also voted against accepting 42 absentee ballots that came in after Nov. 6, a legal deadline for receiving absentees that was set aside by a federal judge in connection with a lawsuit. The election board's Democratic majority assured the counting of those ballots.
Material from Tribune News Service was used in this report.
