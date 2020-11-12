Complete count confirms Zenger win in N.C. House District 74

The board approved the full counting of almost 550 provisional ballots and the partial counting of almost 250 ballots. Partial counts take place when a provisional voter is found to have the right to vote, but has voted with the wrong ballot style because of where they showed up to vote on Election Day.

The board disapproved the counting of more than 680 provisional ballots.

A provisional ballot is cast when some kind of problem turns up when the voter attempts to vote. The elections board must decide on how to handle the ballots, although in practice the board defers to staff on all but the most difficult cases.

Tsujii said most of the disapproved provisional ballots were cast by people who are not registered to vote in the county. Another 68 were registered, but registered after the deadline to be eligible to vote. Some 63 provisional ballots were cast by voters who had been removed from the polls for felony convictions or other reasons such as moving and not re-registering to vote.

There were 23 voters who had moved out of the county, seven whose registration cards had been returned as undeliverable, and small numbers of others disapproved for various other reasons.