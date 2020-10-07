Conan O’Brien taunts Winston-Salem landmark in get-out-the-vote spot

A central idea behind the design was for the building to incorporate Moravian architectural themes including the Moravian arch used in the design of the 59-foot white granite dome and the better known Moravian star that is prominent in the lobby.

Cesar Pelli, the architect, has said that the tower design was intended to resemble a rosebud about to bloom.

Other observers, in particular males whose senses of humor range from the scatalogical to eighth-grade anatomical, see something else entirely. And that clearly includes our new friend Conan.

A list of nicknames for the building, edited to suit a family friendly publication, is sensibly condensed to just the one: “Phallus Palace.”

For obvious reasons.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The word “phallus,” by the way, comes from the Latin, which borrowed from the Greeks, who in turn lifted the concept from even older civilizations. It would seem that this particular fixation transcends all cultures.