Concerns about excessive sleeping

Q: Why does my elderly mother sleep all day?
Answer: As people age, they tend to have a harder time getting a good night’s rest. Human beings have natural biological circadian rhythms that regulate our sleep cycles, which can be disrupted by the changes in hormone production that come with aging.
Conditions that cause discomfort and pain, such as arthritis, wake many older adults up during the night. Midday naps after a night of sleep disruptions are normal and can be helpful to compensate for lost sleep. On the other hand, excessive napping may indicate a larger issue. Here are five potential reasons why your elderly loved one may be sleeping all day according to AgingCare.com:
1. Boredom and lack of engagement. The simplest reason why seniors may find themselves napping throughout most of the day is because they feel like they have nothing better to do. When people feel like there’s not much to look forward to, they can fall into the habit of sleeping the day away. One of the best ways to combat boredom is by finding ways to help your loved one stay active and socially engaged. Volunteering is a great way to stay engaged and feeling purposeful. There are many organizations in Forsyth County, including Senior Services, that are always in need of volunteers to perform a variety of activities and functions — some can be done from one’s home.
For more information about volunteering with Senior Services, visit seniorservicesinc.org. Getting involved in programs and services specifically designed for older adults is another way to combat boredom. The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston Salem (Shepherdscenter.org) and the Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville shpctrkville.com) also offer programs to help older adults remain active and engaged. The Forsyth County Department of Public Health also offers a free community exercise program for older adults called Healthwise. This program is held at different locations throughout Forsyth County and focuses on helping seniors stay active while engaging with their peers. For more information, visit co.forsyth.nc.us/publichealth/healthwise.aspx.
2. Depression and low energy. Sometimes, boredom and lack of engagement can develop into more serious feelings of sadness and distress. In this case, excessive sleeping and fatigue may indicate a mental health challenge. Unfortunately, older adults are just as (if not more) susceptible to depression as younger adults, and research indicates up to 16 percent of older adults have clinically relevant depressive symptoms. If you notice your loved one sleeping the day away, try to talk with them about how they are feeling and make an appointment with their doctor.
Talk to your health care provider who may be able to help you determine if your loved one’s sleeping patterns are part of a mental or physical health challenge and help you find a path forward.
3. Medication problems. Many seniors take more than one medication to help with their physical and mental health. In fact, it is estimated that Americans age 65 years and older take an average of four prescription medications at any given time! Medications can have adverse side effects and taking multiple medications at once can make these side effects worse. One of the most common side effects of prescription medication is drowsiness. In particular, medications for conditions such as anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, chronic pain, and allergies can all cause excessive sleepiness. If you suspect that your loved one may be sleeping all day due to their medications, talk to their doctor about alternative treatment options.
4. Advancing dementia. Seniors with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia often deal with sleep issues. Although older adults experience changes to their circadian rhythms, dementia can cause particularly severe problems. Sundowning, a symptom experienced by many dementia patients, consists of feelings of restlessness, agitation and confusion that begin or worsen as daylight fades. Sundowning can cause dementia patients to have difficulty sleeping through the night, and they may sleep during the day in order to compensate.
While there aren’t any foolproof ways to combat sundowning, the Alzheimer’s Association recommends sticking to a consistent routine as the most effective way to encourage good sleep habits. For local resources for persons with dementia and their caregivers, visit the Memory Counseling Program at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, wakehealth.edu/Locations/Clinics/m/Memory-Counseling-Program-Sticht-Center.
5. Changes in health. If your loved one is dealing with serious medical conditions, excessive sleeping may be a sign of changing health conditions. If you suspect a change in health you should contact their doctor about whether their treatment should be altered. In this case, the best thing you can do is to make sure that your loved one is comfortable, getting an adequate amount of food and water, etc.
For more information about aging and sleep, visit Sleep Foundation at sleepfoundation.org/aging-and-sleep.
