Concerns grow as fewer people seek COVID-19 vaccines.

The fate of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine may play a major role in whether North Carolina can reach COVID-19 herd immunity levels by the June 1 goal set by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Use of J&J vaccine was stopped April 13 as a federal government advisory panel has deliberated a possible link to a small number of recipients who developed highly unusual blood clots.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to provide an update, if not end the pause, on Friday.
Cooper said Wednesday his plan to remove most of the remaining social-distancing restrictions — excluding the statewide mask mandate — is contingent on at least 67% of adult North Carolinians have had at least one dose by June 1.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, nearly 48% of adult North Carolinians, or 3.7 million, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, along with 37.3%, or 2.82 million, who are considered as fully vaccinated.
Health officials, including state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, have expressed concern about reaching a vaccination plateau short of the 65-75% range considered necessary to achieve herd immunity.
Local and state health officials have said the J&J vaccine is the preferred option at low- and moderate-income community vaccination events, as well as with the homeless, because there isn't a need for a second appointment.
"We will likely, along with the health department and other healthcare organizations, to continue to give Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though we expect to see a lower volume of people interested," Ashley Perrott, a family physician with Novant Health Inc., said Friday.
Perrott said it's possible the state already could be beyond 50% of adults with at least one dose without the J&J pause
"I'm certain that it had a little bit of an impact," Perrott said. "There is a small group of people who really have a preference for Johnson & Johnson even with this pause."
Perrott cited as an example individuals with needle phobias "who just wanted to go through the vaccination one time."
"Since that currently is not an option, we know we have lost some of them," Perrott said.
"There are lots of other people who want the Johnson & Johnson product. They have told us that when it's available again, they will sign back up."
Attracting young adults
Local and state health officials have cautioned for weeks that a key to reaching COVID-19 herd immunity is getting more young adults vaccinated.
The latest COVID-19 metrics report from the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, released Thursday, offers one glimpse into the challenge and opportunity that lies ahead with those ages 16 to 44.
"Over the last two weeks, our highest number of cases is in that 15- to- 24-age range, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds," Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday.
Swift said just 20% of those ages 18 to 24 in Forsyth are considered as fully vaccinated, along with 27% in the 25 to 49 age range.
Because of the early vaccine focus on elderly North Carolinians, 71% of those ages 75 and older have been fully vaccinated, along with 68% of those ages 65 to 74.
Young adults “are where our vaccine focus needs to be over the next weeks and months," Swift said.
Swift acknowledges that vaccine hesitancy is deterring many young adults, "and we're trying to provide education about that."
"We're trying to emphasis the urgency of getting back to normal events and get-togethers as summer approaches."
Swift said he agrees that an inflection point is near in terms of vaccine supply exceeding demand, and "everybody who wants the vaccine has gotten it."
Swift said that "people are still coming in for appointments, but it has slowed down significantly" even with walk-in slots available at least four days a week at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building.
"We're really encouraging those who have been on the fence that this is a good time to get vaccinated and don't wait any longer," Swift said.
Walk-in slot are available at Novant's mass-vaccination site at Hanes Mall.
