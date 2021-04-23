Concerns grow as fewer people seek COVID-19 vaccines.

"Over the last two weeks, our highest number of cases is in that 15- to- 24-age range, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds," Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday.

Swift said just 20% of those ages 18 to 24 in Forsyth are considered as fully vaccinated, along with 27% in the 25 to 49 age range.

Because of the early vaccine focus on elderly North Carolinians, 71% of those ages 75 and older have been fully vaccinated, along with 68% of those ages 65 to 74.

Young adults “are where our vaccine focus needs to be over the next weeks and months," Swift said.

Swift acknowledges that vaccine hesitancy is deterring many young adults, "and we're trying to provide education about that."

"We're trying to emphasis the urgency of getting back to normal events and get-togethers as summer approaches."

Swift said he agrees that an inflection point is near in terms of vaccine supply exceeding demand, and "everybody who wants the vaccine has gotten it."

Swift said that "people are still coming in for appointments, but it has slowed down significantly" even with walk-in slots available at least four days a week at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building.