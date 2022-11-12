Concerns over medical bill had patient delaying seeking care

Worries about taking on medical bills, particularly out of pocket, had Laurey Solomon delaying a recent Forsyth Medical Center emergency department visit related to her eyesight before her doctor and her daughter convinced her to go.

Solomon, 66, lives in South Boston, Va., but spends much of her time caring for her elderly parents in Greensboro.

Solomon said her medical adventure began Sept. 10 when “a visual disturbance concerned me enough to call my daughter, who is a nurse and has worked in several emergency departments and urgent care settings.”

After her daughter talked with urgent care and emergency department physicians, Solomon was encouraged to be seen for potential stroke symptoms even though she thought her ailment was a potential detaching retina.

“Both said my symptoms could indicate a TIA,” Solomon said.

The National Institutes of Health defined a transient ischemic attack as a stroke that lasts only a few minutes. It occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is briefly interrupted.

Solomon said one of her first thoughts was about having a $6,000 deductible to her health plan and whether she could be examined by an in-network provider.

Her main concern was having health-care providers ordering procedures that she considered as “defensive medicine that runs up people’s bills without improving their care.”

“I hate being a patient. I don’t trust the system with my previous experience with unnecessary testing. I was afraid of spending a lot of money unnecessarily.

“At this point, I expect providers to go way overboard and I do not blindly follow their advice,” she said. “I actively participate in my care. I ask a lot of questions and always look for the most conservative approach to a problem.”

Solomon’s daughter was able to get her mom examined by an ophthalmologist on call, who determined her eye was fine and that it made sense to be examined for a potential stroke as well.

“I asked what that entailed. He told me bloodwork, a CT scan, MRI, and an echocardiogram,’ she said. “By then I felt fine. I said no, I’ll call my primary care physician Monday morning.”

Later on Sept. 10, Solomon said she had another visual disturbance “that was different from the first one but just as concerning. At this point, I was ready to go to the ED in spite of all my fears and reservations.” She arrived about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 10.

Solomon stressed that her experience in the Novant ED “was excellent. My daughter agrees.”

Because of the time necessary to perform testing for a potential stroke, Solomon’s care went into Sept. 11.

She became worried about taking on medical debt again when she was told her status was changed from ED patient to admitted for observation until the testing was all accomplished.

“I had heard horror stories and read about them in magazines where people’s insurance did not pay because their status was admitted for observation,’ she said.

“So here I am at 3 or 4 a.m., after having arrived at 10:30 pm the night before, frightened and tired, and I’m worried about my insurance not covering this just because it’s taking so long to get my testing done that the hospital’s policy requires my status to change on paper.”

When she asked if she could leave and finish the remaining tests as an outpatient, she said she was told she could be considered as being discharged against medical advice, also known by the acronym AMA.

“My daughter said I ran a greater risk of insurance not covering the incident if I left AMA, than if I took my chances and stayed even though my status would change,” she said.

“In the end, I stayed because I was afraid I might have had a TIA. The cardiology department did not respond to the order for an echocardiogram for such a long time, it was agreed I could leave and get one as an outpatient so I left about 15 hours after I got there.

Solomon said she received her first bill on Oct. 10. She stressed that she has the funds to pay for her bill over time.

“I dread the numerous bills and insurance explanations of benefits that will roll in for the next several months from all the different sources,” Solomon said. “I dread seeing if once I have paid my deductible, there will be any additional costs.

“I should not have to worry about any of this. I am not poor, and I know how fortunate that makes me.

“But this is wrong on so many levels, and most of them are based on or circle back around to fear of health care costs.”